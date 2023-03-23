Why Did My Wife Cheat on Me?

Life is not fair to you if you are a nice guy..

I met my wife in 2008 at a campus fest in my undergrad college.

We started talking but there was nothing beyond that.

I didn’t feel anything for her and I think the same from her side.

In 2010, I went for my postgrad and then it seemed that there was something serious.

She missed me and was serious about me. Later that year we met a couple of times and fall in love.

We were married and things looked normal.

…

But one thing that was not working was our sex life post-marriage. She lost her libido quite a lot.

Initially, we talked about it. I was supportive but nothing helped it seems.

We visited a doc and psychologist. Blood reports were done to check her hormone levels.

Nothing helped as such.

…

We were in a dead bedroom till she was interested to get conceived.

A few months of trial and she got pregnant… lol.

And again dead bedroom was back.

I felt bad but not escalated anything because my experience told me, she didn’t feel like doing it.

One thing I must admit, though she was very cold, whenever we had sex it was very passionate.

She was not interested in sex but if she indulged in the act, she is generally on top of the game.

But all in all, sex was extremely less and I became busier with my demanding job, side hustles, and other stuff.

Things were moving somehow and then my father was diagnosed with cancer. I already wrote about it in a different post.

I was busy supporting my parents and my wife started secretly seeing another man.

I caught her with proof and then there was a rift between us. You can read that story here.

But coming back to the original question — for whom my wife cheated me and why?

…

Initially, when I came to know she was seeing some other guy, I thought that person should be a high IQ, high earner, and someone very smart academically.

I was wrong.

He was working in her department. Education-wise and work wise very mediocre.

Not a good earner like me.

But…

But this guy was street smart, cocky, and made fun of other people easily.

He could make a joke out of everything.

He had a lot of political connections and good friends in the political circle.

My wife jokingly talked about him a couple of times but I never paid any special attention.

She mentioned, how many girls in their office fall for this guy and that he could flirt with any girl, any time.

Seems he was a happy and confident guy and knew how to get along with any girl easily.

I never thought in my dream, my wife would be in his arms within months.

It could be that when she was talking about him in front of me, actually she was emotionally connected with him.

…

Nowadays, I feel that she was not interested in me 8 years back.

Why? I did not have any answer.

But probably it is because of the following.

I was easy to get.

I was ready to provide almost anything asked for.

I never demanded anything from her or asked for anything in return.

I was soft. I was always at her disposal.

I tried to avoid an argument with her.

I was not important.

I was not valuable.

I was just someone.

I was not cared for.

And finally..

She cheated on me.

…

But, I changed the whole game in my favor.

Life is a game. And you need to know how to play it.

I will tell you the story of my change. But before that, I will share with you 3 warning signs which should make you alert that your wife or girlfriend is having a secret affair running.

Will share those secret signs in my next post.

In the mean time read about hypergamy and two men dilemma. You can understand the female psychology better.

P.S. — Do you find my story interesting and want to read further ? Please share your candid view in the comment box and follow me to get to know about all the details I am sharing.

—

***

