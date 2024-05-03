Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Did They Invest, Then Pull Away?!

Why Did They Invest, Then Pull Away?!

by Leave a Comment

 

.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube. Slightly edited with AI.

 

An Invitation

Before we delve into the video, I want to inform you about a significant free event happening on January 23rd. It’s called “First Principles for Getting to Commitment,” and I’m hosting it live. Thousands have already signed up, and you have the chance to join too. If you’re struggling with commitment in dating and finding yourself stuck with casual partners, this event is for you. Learn what you need to know to find genuine commitment. Visit loveiftraining.com to join for free.

When They Invest Right Before Breaking Up

A member of the Love Life Club posed an intriguing question: why do men continue investing in a relationship if they plan to break up? This led to a discussion about the disparity between actions and intentions. For instance, buying gifts or planning dates but then abruptly ending the relationship. What’s the logic behind this? Do such gestures hold any real significance, or do we assign too much value to them?

Many can relate to the confusion caused by meaningful actions preceding a breakup. Whether it’s a romantic trip, a thoughtful gift, or heartfelt words, why do people engage in such behaviors if they don’t genuinely care? One reason is the differing meanings we attach to actions. While we interpret these gestures as signs of commitment, they might mean something entirely different to the other person.

It’s crucial to assess whether the relationship is progressing in various dimensions or merely superficially. Are lavish gifts and poetic language masking a lack of genuine investment? Often, people engage in grand gestures to “make the sale” without considering if they genuinely want the relationship.

In a relationship context, meaningful actions preceding a breakup reflect irresponsibility and a lack of consideration for the other person’s feelings. While hurtful, such behaviors can serve as a wake-up call, highlighting the other person’s lack of emotional maturity and consideration.

Paradoxically, these experiences can help in getting over someone. Recognizing the other person’s carelessness and lack of foresight can be a deterrent from further involvement. It’s a realization that dodging a bullet might be better than enduring further heartache.

“Be Where Your Feet Are”

In navigating relationships, it’s essential to stay grounded in the present moment rather than getting carried away with future possibilities. Celebrate the relationship’s current stage while acknowledging that there’s still progress to be made. Being present allows for a more realistic assessment of the relationship’s trajectory.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this video and how it resonated with your experiences. Reflecting on these insights can better equip you for future relationship dynamics. And if you enjoyed this video, check out the related content for further exploration.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Blog → https://www.howtogettheguy.com/blog/ Facebook → https://facebook.com/CoachMatthewHussey Instagram → https://www.instagram.com/thematthewh… Twitter → https://twitter.com/matthewhussey ▼ Connect with Stephen ▼ Youtube → https://bit.ly/StephenHusseyYoutube Instagram → http://bit.ly/StephenHusseyIG

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: unsplash

About Matthew Hussey

Relationship Expert Matthew Hussey
Matthew Hussey is the world’s leading dating expert for women.

For the past 8 years he has coached millions of women around the world to help them get the love lives of their dreams.

He is a New York Times bestselling author, he has his own national radio show, he’s been given his own television show, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric, Ryan Seacrest, Meredith Vieira, Elvis Duran, Match.com and many others frequently invite him to share his advice.

Matthew is also a monthly relationship advice columnist for Cosmopolitan Magazine and the dating expert on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back.

He’s had the privilege of working with royalties and celebrities like Christina Aguilera and Eva Longoria. He’s also coached over 100,000 women in his live seminars and his training videos have reached over 217,000,000 women around the world.

Connect with him on Facebook, Twitter @MatthewHussey, and on his website, HowToGetTheGuy.com.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x