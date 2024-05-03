Why Do Happy People Still Cheat?

I’m not a fan of secrets.

As a child, I’d shamelessly tattle on anyone. If anyone shared anything with me in confidence, I’d run to whoever was closest as quickly as possible to tell them the goods. After I’d had my share of consequences from being a leaky secret keeper, I’d then warn people: Tell me and you’re telling everybody.

I’ve reined in this character defect (today I’m a steel trap), but I still don’t love secrets. There is nothing sexy or alluring to me about having one. It is more like having a bug bite that that itches incessantly.

With how uncomfortable secrets make me, I’ve always wondered how long-term cheaters could handle that level of deception and why. To me, it seems like it would feel almost unbearable.

Further, I’ve wondered how people could say they are perfectly happy in their relationships, yet step out on them.

I’ve always looked at cheating as symptomatic as other problems (lack of emotional/physical connection/intimacy, discontent with the relationship for other reasons, etc.), but what if it isn’t always? What if a person who is truly happy with their partner and their relationship could still find themselves in bed with someone else?

It’s a frightening thought because it can mean that all of our romantic relationships are vulnerable. We could do all we could, make our partner deliriously happy, and they may still cheat.

And science proves it’s possible. In one study, among people who engaged in infidelity, 56% of men and 34% of women rated their marriage as “happy” or “very happy.” Worse, only 15% of cheaters do not have sex with their partner while having sex with their affair partner. This means your sex life could be as amazing as always, and you’d have no idea that you were sharing your partner with anyone else.

But since we can’t look at problems within our relationship as a defining reason for why the cheater cheats, then what could it be?

Esther Perel, renowned couples therapist and author of The State of Affairs, says that the cheating often has everything to do with the cheater:

“Instead of thinking that the person who cheats is unhappy with their partner or with their relationship, it is sometimes important to think that they may be unhappy with themselves. Or, at least uncomfortable, restless, longing for something else, longing to reconnect with lost parts of themselves, longing to transcend a sense of deadness that they are feeling inside, longing to experience a sense of autonomy over their life.”

This makes sense for the individual who’d waited until marriage to have sex and then finds themselves wanting more, or someone going through a mid-life/identity crisis, personal tragedy, or feeling otherwise unhappy or discontented with the state of their life instead of their relationship.