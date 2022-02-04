Why Do Men Pull Away and Lose Interest?

When you understand why your man is pulling away and avoid the common instinctive blunders that most women do, you’ll be able to…

…Not only will you be able to reclaim him, but he will become even more dedicated and loving than before!

Why Do Men Pull Away?

We’ve all been in that situation. One day, your man is devoted, loving, and listens intently to everything you say.

Then, out of nowhere, he becomes distant anytime you’re in close proximity.

He has stopped responding to texts and phone calls.

He no longer holds your hand, caresses your hair, or touches you as he once did.

To make matters worse, you sense he’s becoming interested in other women.

“What did I do wrong?”

“What changed?”

“Why is he acting like this?”

One of the most agonizing feelings you’ll ever have is your man pulling away and losing interest in you.

It’s as though you’re witnessing your breakup in slow motion.

Understanding why he loses interest can feel like cracking a difficult puzzle.

One of the most perplexing issues we women encounter is why men lose interest.

It’s like attempting to uncover buried riches while blindfolded without a map!

I understand how challenging it may be. You’re undoubtedly perplexed, worried, and at a loss for what to do to rekindle his interest in you.

To figure out why you abruptly lost his heart, you must first comprehend the differences in our biological composition.

I’ll explain.

The Female Brain vs The Male Brain

Guys pulling away is perplexing to our logical female brains since we can explain why we’ve lost interest in a guy.

Perhaps he was too needy, lacked motivation, and wasn’t paying attention.

Whatever the cause, it’s simple for us to explain.

But, oh, if only it were this reason when it came to guys!

They have a difficult time (to put it mildly!) describing their reasons.

Here’s where it gets really absurd, and it’s driving us ladies insane…

From Thinking You’re “The One” to “Bye Bye!” Almost Over Night

Men can go on a few amazing dates with a woman, text her every day, and assume she’s “The One”… Afterwards, POOF!

He vanishes without a trace and loses all interest in her.

You may be perplexed by his sudden, unexpected withdrawal or loss of interest.

There are no answers.

I’m questioning everything you say and do.

Our instincts tell us to look into things. to inquire, “What’s wrong, babe?”

We have a tendency to make ourselves more accessible.

However, all of this does is push him further away.

Why, why, why? What is the reason for this? You keep asking yourself the same question. We’re no closer to a solution. Or regaining his trust.

You’re about to find out why he does what he does. And then there’s the question of what to do if he does.

The 5 Most Common Reasons Your Man Pulls Away

Almost every man, either dating or in a relationship with a woman, will pull away at some point.

It could happen right after you meet, or weeks, months, or even years afterward.

It always generates a major moment when it happens.

And how you react could be the difference between him departing for good or returning to the caring, engaged, and an intimate man he used to be.

And the key to regaining his attention once he pulls away and loses interest is to understand why he’s doing it in the first place.

Continue reading and I’ll explain.

Reason #1: Your Emotions Show

You’re cool, calm, and collected when you first start dating a guy. Before you get emotionally connected.

This is a stage that the guys adore. This aloof assurance appeals to them greatly. You’re laid-back and a lot of fun to be around.

Women, on the other hand, grow more emotionally attached as time passes. Their emotions begin to surface.

Guys, on the other hand, may not have given much thought to what’s going on.

The relationship has gone from being straightforward and casual to becoming more serious all of a sudden.

Women begin to imagine the two of them together in the future, fearful of losing their dream guy.

Guys are acutely aware of what is being placed.

When they do, they are unsure about how to respond, so they back away.

So, from the start, be careful of how you come across. Are your feelings on full display, as if you were in a Broadway musical?

Obviously, I’m not advocating that you become a heartless robot. It’s all about being in charge of your emotions, though.

Reason #2: You’re Insecure

I’m not trying to be rude, but if you’re the sort who continuously nags your boyfriend about other women, asks him who he’s texting every two seconds, or complains about your body image, it’s no surprise he’s losing interest in you.

You come across as jealous and insecure if you interrogate your man about his female acquaintances and question his every waking move.

This type of behavior will quickly earn you the name “crazy.”

Sure, we all have our insecurities. Even the most attractive women have their flaws.

However, they are personal, internal feelings and difficulties that you must address.

They’ll only get worse if you project them onto your guy. And smartly push him away!

Reason #3: You Seem Desperate

It’s possible that your man is pulling away because you’re emotionally unprepared.

In other words, if you’re unhappy with yourself, your guy might quickly become your main source of enjoyment, which might be exhausting for him.

It’s critical in a partnership that you both maintain separate lives. Hobbies, interests, passions, and friends are all unique to you.

If you don’t, your guy will become the center of your universe very quickly. Everything you do will be centered on him, and you’ll appear desperate, scaring the poor guy away.

Put yourself in his shoes for a moment.

Would you want to be with someone who needed your love and care desperately?

Certainly not! Talk about a complete turn-off!

So make sure you have a busy, adventurous, and independent life.

Text him less frequently than you’d like, then watch as he ramps up his messaging to fill the void (a fundamental principle of Text Chemistry).

His attraction to you will grow as a result of his independence and confidence.

Reason #4: You Gave It Up Too Soon

Women and men are diametrically opposed when it comes to sex.

Women can feel more emotionally connected and attracted to a man after sleeping with him.

Sleeping with a woman, on the other hand, is a challenge for guys. And once the chase is finished, guys are prone to losing interest and moving on.

Giving up sex with a guy too soon can be one of the most critical mistakes you can make when it comes to developing a strong bond and a serious relationship.

If you give up too fast and he doesn’t have to work for it, he’ll probably dismiss you as a pointless “fling.”

I’m not advocating being a prude.

But keep in mind that what begins quickly ends quickly!

Reason #5: You Tried To Force Love

It’s crucial to keep your heart out of the situation until you’re in a serious, committed relationship when you first start seeing a guy, no matter how fantastic and solid it looks.

Men, on the other hand, prefer to live in the present, whereas women are always looking ahead.

This means that a guy can be crazy about you one week and then change his mind the next, even if you’re planning your life together in your head.

When you allow yourself to become emotionally involved too quickly, he will most certainly notice. Even if you don’t express it immediately.

And when he does, he’ll begin to feel pressed and as if things are moving too quickly. That you desire anything other than him.

And what was his response?

That’s right, you guessed it. He’s going to run for miles!

So take your time. Don’t try to manipulate his feelings.

Love has its own timetable. And it’s always worth the wait when it happens! The first step in enticing a man is to understand the process.

Huh, So THAT’s Why He’s Pulling Away…

So now you’re aware of the most common reasons why men pull away.

And what should you do the next time you get the terrible sense that your man is losing interest in you?

I can honestly state that the five reasons you’ve learned today answer for practically all of the cases of “he’s losing interest and pulling away.”

