Why Do Mood Swings Precede Alzheimer’s Memory Loss?

By Christina Griffiths-Indiana

The study, led by Yao-Ying Ma, assistant professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Indiana University School of Medicine, appears in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. The team of researchers identified a receptor in the brain that leads to a loss of neurons and synaptic structure when used in a rodent model of Alzheimer’s disease.

The investigation focused on the nucleus accumbens, a critical brain region processing motivation. Located in the ventral striatum, this region is not studied much among Alzheimer’s disease researchers, Ma says; it’s mainly researched to understand motivational and emotional processes. Previous studies, Ma says, have shown that the volume of nucleus accumbens, like the cortical and hippocampal regions in the brain, is reduced in adults with Alzheimer’s disease.

Ma, who is relatively new to the field of Alzheimer’s disease research, has a background in drug addiction studies and synaptic communication—the process by which neurons talk to each other in the brain. Some of the neuropsychiatric symptoms among people who suffer from substance abuse—apathy, mood swings, anxiety—also occur in Alzheimer’s disease patients.

“Even before the onset of cognitive deficits, a significant number of Alzheimer’s patients start showing mood swings, and they have a greater chance to have symptoms of depression,” Ma says.

These neuropsychiatric symptoms, however, tend to occur earlier than memory loss, but no effective treatments are available, Ma says. She emphasizes that there is an urgent need to understand why those symptoms exist and how they correlate with cognitive deficits. Ma says this study identified synaptic calcium permeable receptors (CP-AMPARs) in the nucleus accumbens in an Alzheimer’s disease model (mice).

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The receptor, which is normally absent in that part of the brain, gives permission for calcium to enter the neurons. This leads to an overload of calcium, which leads to a breakdown of its synaptic structure. In turn, calcium accumulation triggers a cascade of intracellular changes that can be lethal to the neuron by amplifying calcium overload via a positive feedback mechanism.

This synaptic loss in the brain causes motivation deficits. Knowing this, Ma says that targeting these receptors in the brain and blocking them could prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer’s disease associated neuropsychiatric symptoms, and ultimately cognitive deficits.

“If we can postpone the pathological progression in one of the affected areas, like the nucleus accumbens,” Ma says, “that may delay pathological changes in other regions.”

Source: Indiana University

—

This post was previously published on futurity.org and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock