Why Hope Is the Thing

It all started with Noah Gunderson, a talented musician and singer I follow on Instagram.

Noah put out a video of himself at home, playing the piano and singing. It was nice. Sort of an un-plugged, authentic, intimate performance.

Watching Noah’s video called up memories of my university days. I used to play keyboards and sing in a rock band back then.

Most evenings, I’d stroll from the campus dorms to the music building, where I’d settle behind a grand piano in an empty auditorium. The solitude seemed to fuel my creativity.

I always brought my tape recorder (this was the pre-smartphone era). For hours, I’d scribble lyrics and perform my own original songs. Occasionally, a music student from another room would pop in and say, “Hey, that was nice.”

“It’s amazing what a little encouragement can do.” -Winnie Harlow

I wasn’t a music major, so getting a compliment from someone who likely was a music major uplifted me. I used to fantasize about becoming a professional musician, even though I knew the odds were slim.

Mostly, I simply enjoyed playing the piano and singing.

Make the lyrics sit on the music

Fast forward to today. As I listened and watched Noah Gunderson’s Instagram video, something stirred inside me. It had been a while since I played the piano and sang. Why have I neglected it for so long?

I sat down at the keyboard in my son’s room and started playing loosely. Crafting a quiet melody stirs emotions in me. From there, I searched for words to express what I was feeling and trying to say musically.

“One of the hardest things about writing lyrics is to make the lyrics sit on the music in such a way that you’re not aware there was a writer there.” -Stephen Sondheim

Some lyrics formed in my brain, and I grabbed a notepad and pen to write them down. A bit of composing and finally a short song emerged, which I titled “Hope Is the Thing.”

I set my iPhone against a stand and recorded the effort. Watch below.

Roses in winter

It felt good to play the piano and sing again. Like a long lost friend suddenly emerged at my front door and said, “Hey old buddy, remember me? Remember those late evenings at University, in the music building? It’s been a while, so I thought I’d show up and encourage you.”

It was a welcome surprise. But then, maybe that’s one of the small, bright spots in this global pandemic. Times of fear and crisis often unearth fragments of the past. Memories of special times and better days.

“It is said that God gave us memory so we could have roses in winter.” -George Will

The trick is to make use of these memories. They are a part of us. Maybe a neglected or forgotten part, but their reemergence should not be squandered. Use them to relive those special moments in your mind, and fuel your creative being.

I’m so glad Noah Gunderson’s Instagram video transported me to the past and those late nights at University playing the piano and singing. It led to today’s effort on the piano, and my little song.

I realized that I’ve neglected this part of myself. The musical part. Other creative pursuits and I guess life in general, got in the way of my music.

Funny that it took a world pandemic, home quarantine, and an Instagram video to straighten this all out.

Hope is the thing with feathers

There’s a cute little verdin that visits our hummingbird feeder throughout the day. As I sit in the backyard, amidst our palm trees and a balmy breeze, I listen to the verdin’s chatter as she drinks nectar.

She is blissfully unaware of the problems mankind is wrestling with. She flits about, and then sets aloft on a current of air, rising above my house to unknown horizons.

She is utterly free and alive. I close my eyes to imagine what that feels like. I’m thankful for her visits, they lift my spirits.

One of Emily Dickinson’s best-known poems is “Hope” Is The Thing With Feathers. Take a moment to read it:

Hope” is the thing with feathers –

That perches in the soul –

And sings the tune without the words –

And never stops — at all –

And sweetest — in the Gale — is heard –

And sore must be the storm –

That could abash the little Bird

That kept so many warm –

I’ve heard it in the chillest land –

And on the strangest Sea –

Yet — never — in Extremity,

It asked a crumb — of me.

Regarding the poem, Owlcation.com notes:

An extended metaphor, it likens the concept of hope to a feathered bird that is permanently perched in the soul of every human. There it sings, never stopping in its quest to inspire.

Passion is energy

How’s that feathered bird of hope doing in your soul? I’m sure you’re feeling uncertain and concerned as we navigate this pandemic. The good news is that there are things you can surround yourself with that will help.

Family and loved ones come first, of course. Whether in person, on the phone, or over social media.

“Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one.” — Jane Howard

Family and friends are vital to our emotional health. This includes pets. After all, they’re family too.

Your passions are another emotional refuge. My writing, painting and illustration work immerse me in a familiar world of creativity. I lose track of time in my creative work.

“Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” — Oprah Winfrey

Whatever your creative passion, from music to gardening, take advantage of it while quarantined at home. Also, thanks to the Internet, you can improve your creative skills with online courses and many free videos.

Beauty is another thing that fuels hope. Be it your garden, walks in the woods (if you’re able), a book of poetry, and more.

“Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.” ― Anne Frank

Music is a potent ally in times of crisis and stress. I favor meditative, orchestral music and poignant film scores.

“Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything.” ― Plato

Whatever music uplifts your spirit, don’t forget to play it. Shut off the urgent TV newscasts and escape to your music more.

Memories, as noted above, are like a warm blanket on a chilly winter night.

“The past beats inside me like a second heart.” ― John Banville, The Sea

Sharing stories with loved ones and friends about the past can bring some laughs, smiles, and good feelings. Even sitting quietly with yourself, perhaps enjoying a cup of coffee or tea, is another way to relax and reflect on past memories.

Self-care is an overlooked but essential part of maintaining hope. If you fail to take care of yourself, you’ll become run down and emotionally exhausted.

Self-care is especially important for those on the front lines of this pandemic: the doctors, nurses, medical technicians, police, fire personnel, ambulance staff, and more.

Caleb Wilde is the author of “Confessions of a Funeral Director: How the Business of Death Saved My Life.” On Caleb‘s blog he wrote:

Let’s not confuse self-care with selfishness. Let’s not confuse self-care with self-centeredness. Self-care is one of the most loving things you can do moving forward. The person who doesn’t practice self-care is like the chef who not only doesn’t eat their wonderful food, they eat horribly unhealthy food that will eventually cause health problems and the inability to work at all. Self-care is acknowledging that my own health is vital for the health of others. You can be your best at other-care only when you practice self-care.

Sometimes caregivers and those on the front lines forget to take care of themselves. They forget that their family and friends are there to lean on. As Caleb Wilde notes:

It’s okay to lean on those you love. Please, don’t come home from work all burnt out and yell at your kids and your loved ones. Please, don’t come home from work and isolate yourself from those in your home. Lean on the ones you love. Ask them for help. Tell them what’s happening. Because you can’t do this on your own. No matter how much self-compassion and self-care you practice, we need each other.

Humanity is bigger than the sum of its parts

Hope is the thing that matters. It always has been. Humanity has faced past challenges. Plagues and wars. There was fear then, too. But there was always hope. Hope for a better day. Hope for a brighter future.

Yourworldwithin.com conveys this message of hope in the following video, which contains the statement, “Humanity is bigger than the sum of its parts.”

The English theologian Thomas Fuller is credited with the line, “The darkest hour is just before the dawn.” Things usually seem to be their worst right before they get better. The key is to keep the faith. Hold on to our hope.

Use the suggestions in this essay to surround yourself with hope. Remember to take care of yourself, and find ways to help others.

Together, we’ll get through this. It might even bring us all a little closer together. What a gift that would be.

