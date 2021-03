Why Men Come Back After Ghosting [Video]

.

So you think ghosting is confusing? What about the guys who go even further and become full-time zombies?

If you’ve seen guys who disappear after a few dates and then come back after months wanting to feast on your attention, you might have been visited by the dating undead…

Transcript:

00:00 [Music]

00:03 hi matthew and stephen thank you for all

00:05 your work i’m dating in my early 40s

00:07 after long marriage and i found it very

00:08 helpful in navigating this new terrain

00:12 my question is why do men become zombies

00:16 i sometimes meet a guy i have a great

00:18 time with we date for a week a few

00:20 months

00:20 then it ends and we don’t message your

00:22 talk anymore sometimes for months and

00:24 months

00:24 then suddenly there’s a message in your

00:26 dms and they’re back

00:28 like hey how you doing or i appreciate

00:31 the time we had

00:32 just when you think you moved on and

00:34 have buried them in the past of lost

00:35 lovers they return

00:37 from the dead i’d love to understand why

00:39 from the male perspective

00:42 so the reason that someone will

00:45 typically

00:46 reappear in your life is because there

00:48 is a void in their own

00:51 so they’ll come back in to get some

00:55 attention

00:56 typically perhaps to check if you’re

00:59 still there

01:00 there’s something comforting isn’t there

01:02 about the pro

01:03 the state of being single but knowing

01:07 that other people that you’ve had flings

01:09 with are also

01:10 still single you know i don’t

01:14 want you but i also don’t want you

01:18 to be in a different state i don’t want

01:20 you to be in a relationship

01:22 do you still belong to the ocean that

01:24 i’m in

01:26 and so people message that person just

01:28 to check that they’re still around

01:30 get a bit wistful a bit of a bit of the

01:33 old

01:34 saudarde is that how you say it steve

01:36 the sawdud

01:38 the wistful melancholy of things

01:41 past and you know the you know getting

01:44 sentimental about things we’re all

01:46 capable of getting sentimental about

01:47 things

01:48 even if they weren’t right for us you

01:50 can still want to go back to someone and

01:52 just have a little moment of connection

01:54 a little

01:55 a little hit of the past a little hit of

01:58 joy

01:59 of you know oh we did have a thing we

02:01 did have a good thing didn’t we you

02:02 could have positive memories of

02:03 something that you didn’t want to hold

02:05 on to but in your mind it’s still a very

02:07 positive memory

02:08 and so you you check in to get a little

02:09 hit of that

02:11 it’s like watching an old christmas

02:12 movie you don’t want to watch it every

02:13 day

02:15 you don’t want to watch in february but

02:18 christmas rolls around again and you

02:20 crack out elf

02:23 in the wake of a global pandemic zombies

02:26 are quite likely to appear

02:28 and we have just faced a global pandemic

02:32 right it’s kind of prime zombie season

02:35 for people to sort of

02:37 you know come lurking and be like oh i’m

02:39 lonely

02:41 let me feast on your brain

02:44 i think you’ve got a bit literal with

02:46 the terminology there

02:48 but yes feast on something

02:52 idea for a zombie film zomcom matt 28

02:54 dates later

02:57 28 dates later is actually pretty good

02:59 thank you

03:01 yeah sold go and you know you’re in l.a

03:04 go and

03:05 go and sell that poltergei

03:09 oh well yeah

03:12 that’s not bad you that’s not bad polk’s

03:16 a guy

03:17 poltergeist poltergeist the little girl

03:20 going he’s back

03:22 [Laughter]

03:27 podcast matthewhasey.com email in and

03:30 send us your best what did you call it a

03:34 uh rom horror con

03:38 akin to pole to guys or 28 dates later

03:43 yeah i love that

03:46 [Music]

04:04 you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

