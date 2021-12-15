Why Men Need Personal Growth Work (With Other Men) W/ Sascha Lewis

Do you genuinely trust other men?

Do you hesitate to trust your own emotions?

Why do we men need to hit bottom before we’re (truly) ready to change?

In this episode, my guest is Sascha Lewis, co-founder of the international men’s group organization, Evryman (with no second “e”).

Sascha and I were recently reconnected by a mutual friend, Fabian Alsultany. I’d met Sascha briefly at (what was probably) a Grammy Awards party at Fabian’s house in Los Angeles years ago, and when Fabian reconnected us just a few weeks ago, I was surprised to learn that Sascha had co-founded Evryman. Because one of my men’s groups, which I’ve been meeting with weekly for damn near the last 2 years, was based on the Evryman meeting format.

Sascha, a lifelong New Yorker, has been holed up with his pregnant wife in Brooklyn, New York, throughout the pandemic. We spoke just as New York is beginning to open back up. And although he shares some of his experience of the pandemic at the beginning of the episode, our conversation is more a deep dive into the transformative power of men’s work, of learning to trust other men – even men who on the surface seem to hold completely different values than yours, of the resistance we men often experience when it comes to changing our lives, even when we’re suffering, doing the emotional literacy work required to live fulfilling lives, and have fulfilling relationships, not just with another person, but with yourself.

We explore all that and more.

In addition to co-founding Evryman, Sascha is a lifelong entrepreneur and consultant with extensive experience in starting and developing businesses focused on the intersection of personal growth, progressive culture and digital media. His work has been featured in the New York Times, TODAY, Good Morning America, CNN, GQ, Vice, the Financial Times and The Economist.

I really enjoyed this conversation with Sascha, and if you have any interest in – or resistance to – personal growth work specifically for men, definitely stay tuned all the way through to Sascha’s 5 Key Takeaway’s at the end of this episode of Men, This Way …

Alright …

Let’s dive …

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

RESOURCES

Evryman.com

futurepresent.info

—

This post was previously published on Bryan Reeves’ blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock