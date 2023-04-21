Why Men Need Their Tears

As a man you’ve likely been taught to keep your emotions within a limited range. Men and boys are commonly told they are unmanly if they feel sad or afraid. Anger is more often allowed, but then there aren’t many places to learn to express healthy anger.

These limitations, lack of education and denial of the full range of emotions, can be painful and isolating for men and the people who love them.

This month in my group program for men, we are learning about and tapping into emotions. Through finding suppressed emotions they are reviving vitality and the capacity to connect in more intimate and fulfilling ways!

How comfortable are you with your emotions? And how easy is it for you to share them with others?

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest, Gabriel Keczan, is a speaker & mythologist, executive men’s coach, and a somatic therapist. He is the author of the international best selling book for men: Alive On Purpose: Unclench From Fear & Step Into Your Power with Backbone, Heart & Balls.

Gabriel and I talked about helping men be themselves, beyond the false masks you are encouraged to wear. We discussed…

The power a man finds between the bulletproof man and flow-boy archetypes

between the bulletproof man and flow-boy archetypes The impact of expanding your range of expression

The titillating magic of the unknown

Why your inner nice guy may be afraid of your inner asshole

may be afraid of your inner asshole The defects we project when we don’t tend to our wounds

Bio:

Gabriel helps married men fix the problems in the relationships, rekindle desire & avoid costly divorce. Gabriel Keczan is a speaker & mythologist, executive men’s coach, somatic therapist and family man living in the mossy mountains of Western Canada in a region known as the Kootenays. Gabriel is the author of the international best selling book for men Alive On Purpose: Unclench From Fear & Step Into Your Power with Backbone, Heart & Balls. He is on a mission to help men become better warriors & reverse engineer the systemic sedation of men & masculinity. He teaches men to pick up their swords and lead, in order to reconnect men with their deeper purpose; unlock the power of their vision; and leverage their leadership gifts to prosper with integrity.

Gabriel hosts Lionheart Mastermind For Married Businessmen Raising Kids. Gabriel & his wife have two young sons & two young adult daughters. Originally from Southern Ontario, Canada, Gabriel is also the co-founder of Sacred Pathways Foundation, a non-profit society created to restore initiation & rites of passage for men & male youth.

