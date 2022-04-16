Do you believe you can have it all without killing yourself?

You have dreams of being able to enjoy life, but you still find yourself sacrificing each day. You still do things that you “have to” do to keep it all together. Can you imagine living a life you “get to” live instead of one you “have to” live? I’m talking about enjoying 100% of every single aspect of how you show up in your love life, in your health, in your relationships, and in your business.

But, here’s the real reason you continue to fight: You are addicted to stress and struggle. You’re not broken. We live in a world that encourages pain and suffering. Our minds and bodies crave stress and struggle while our soul wants the opposite.

We have been taught that life is hard, making money is hard, marriage is hard, we need to sacrifice ourselves and our families for success, challenge is all there is and we need to struggle to get anywhere in life.

Does life need to be hard?

I call bullshit on all of it. All of it. Sacrifice, stress, and struggle are never necessary.

Whether you believe life has to be hard or not, you’re right. So why not choose success, happiness, and freedom? Why not choose easy? Why not believe you can have it all?

I lived a life of stress and struggle in my career, health, marriage, and finances until it became unbearable. I made drastic changes to my life and business. I’ve learned how to be successful and still lead a stress-free and struggle-free life. It’s not as hard as you might think. You can, too, and I bet you already have everything you need to live in freedom — on your own terms.

This post was previously published on LIVESOULOUT.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock