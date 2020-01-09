Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Why Should I Try Free Online Therapy?

Why Should I Try Free Online Therapy?

Does online counseling work?

by Leave a Comment

What is online therapy?

Online therapy is a convenient, safe way to talk about your problems. Whether you are seeing an individual counselor or a couple’s therapist it can be an excellent way to talk through important issues in your life. Why would you try online therapy for free? Here are some reasons that you might consider testing out online therapy in your life to see what it’s all about.

You want to better your mental health

If you’re serious about your mental health online therapy is a great place to start. Many different websites have free trials of online therapy, and you can test out the site to see if it works for you. Maybe you don’t want to commit to seeing a therapist, but you’re curious to see what’s out there and if a site is a good fit. By doing a free trial, you don’t have to commit to treatment, but you can sample it and see what it’s about for yourself. Maybe you don’t believe online therapy can help you. That’s fair, but if you don’t give it a shot, you’re not going to know what it’s like firsthand. Having a free online therapy trial is a great way to figure out if online therapy is a good fit.

You want the convenience of online therapy

Perhaps you have a busy schedule, and seeing an online therapist would be more convenient than visiting an office. Online therapy is an excellent fit for people that travel a lot or have unpredictable schedules. You can find a time to see your therapist in the privacy of your own home on your schedule. It’s a wonderful means of figuring out what works for you and your mental health professional so you can find the help that you need.

Trying out different providers

With an online therapy site that has a free trial option, you can try a different provider if one isn’t a good fit. It’s harder to find a counselor or therapist in person and go to their office, try them out and then decide you don’t want to see them. With online therapy, it’s easier to interview somebody via chat phone or Skype before committing to seeing them long-term in a therapeutic relationship. Finding a therapist can be difficult, and with online therapy, it’s much easier to select your provider. And you don’t have to get committed to one person when you’re not sure if you want to start a relationship with them. You can take it slow and figure out which counselor is a good fit for your needs. Not every therapist is good for each patient. You want to make sure that the person treating your problems knows what they’re doing and can help you.

Online therapy is effective – try it

Maybe you’re skeptical about online therapy, and you don’t know if it’ll work for you. With a free trial, you don’t have to commit to this form of treatment fully. And you can approach it with healthy skepticism because you aren’t spending money on it yet. Online therapy is an excellent tool for many people, and you can see what all the hype is about once you begin working with an online therapist. And remember, you don’t have to stick with one provider if you don’t feel a connection. Remember that it’s your mental health treatment, and you have the right to choose a therapist who you like and makes you feel safe. You’ve made an important first step by deciding you want to go to therapy, and now you can test it out without having to invest money in it at first. Once you feel comfortable with a provider, you can start developing a long-term relationship and working on real emotional issues.

Stock photo ID:518410972

About Marie Miguel

In this column, you will find articles on the therapeutic process, overcoming mental illness stigma, achieving wellness through a healthy lifestyle and much more. BetterHelp shares these crucial pieces of information with you here at The Good Men Project because they believe in your ability to have the best mental health that you can achieve. What better way to get to your goal than by reading about common issues that other people are facing? The number one reason that BetterHelp has been successful is due to people like you who want to learn more about how to get and stay mentally healthy. Read the stories here and take away the knowledge that wellness and healing are possible.

Marie Miguel has been a writing and research expert for nearly a decade, covering a variety of health-related topics. Currently, she is contributing to the expansion and growth of a free online mental health resource with BetterHelp.com. With an interest and dedication to addressing stigmas associated with mental health, she continues to specifically target subjects related to anxiety and depression.

About BetterHelp

BetterHelp is the world’s largest e-counseling platform. The American Psychological Association, ABC, The Wall Street Journal and The Atlantic have recognized BetterHelp for excellence in the field. Their unrelenting goal is to make counseling accessible, affordable, and convenient. Life is full of unexpected challenges, and the counselors at BetterHelp are fully aware of this. That’s why they want to provide the best support and guidance they can to their clients. They are passionate about their roles and demonstrate this in the unconditional support they have for their clients. The remarkably skilled therapists and counselors at BetterHelp have completed an astounding 27,559,459 sessions, helping clients with a variety of mental health issues ranging from depression to Borderline Personality Disorder. These dedicated mental health professionals want to provide excellent therapeutic care to anyone who is searching for it. They believe that anyone can get help, anytime, anywhere.

Official Website
Twitter
Facebook

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.