Why the Hell Are We Cussing So Much?

In most social circles, outside of truck stops and biker bars, swearing is considered to be vulgar. Although, quite possibly, a sign of intelligence. Still, why the #&@% are we all swearing so much these days?

s I wrote about recently, the world is downright cranky these days. Whether it’s our binary political discourse, or the impact of the nearly two-year house-guest that doesn’t want to leave (Covid). People are just irritable. And, swearing can relieve a little of that tension. Yes, swearing is like putting hot sauce on a chicken sandwich. It just adds a little excitement to an otherwise boring meal.

Penns-a-tucky Brawl

There’s no better example of our current frustrations than the brawl that recently broke out at Golden Corral restaurant in Pennsylvania. Like a WWF main event, over 40 people brawled after the buffet ran out of steak. Apparently there were a lot of punches, chairs and cuss words thrown at each other.

There has been an odd blending of our lives during Covid. A merging of our personal and professional space that has taken down some of the old barriers. We work where we live and live where we work. Sometimes it’s hard to know the difference.

Under certain circumstances, urgent circumstances, desperate circumstances, profanity provides a relief denied even to prayer. —Mark Twain

Mentally, people resort to heavy swearing when they feel backed into the corner. Or, when all logic has been ignored. It’s an emotional reaction and often a relief valve. The same way a toddler screams when they’re not getting their way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Seven Deadly Words

The late, great George Carlin was famous for his bit about the Seven Words You Cannot Say on Television. According to Carlin, we needed a list, because kids had to say the bad words to find out what they are. If you mother slapped you, then it was on the list.

Lately the spiciness on Social Media has been kicking up a notch. Mentions of the f-word, shit and asshole, or related variations, rose 41% from on Facebook between 2019 to 2021, according to Storyful, a news agency. Maybe that’s part of the reason. Platforms like Twitter allow for incautious word grenades. You can call someone a cotton headed ninny muggin with impunity. And, simply leave the conversation. Everybody is a tough-guy on Twitter.

While swearing is completely legal in the United States, public profanity is an offence in every jurisdiction in Australia. Swear in a public setting where children are within ear-shot and you may find yourself paying a hefty fine. Maybe we should give that some thought. Basically Australia is the world’s largest swear jar.

A 2015 study from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, presents an alternative view of spicy language. The study suggests that “taboo word fluency” is not related to language poverty. In fact, it suggests that spicy language is an indication of intelligence and an ability to express yourself. Maybe. But, the word shit wasn’t even used until the 1950’s. I guess we are just getting smarter.

See, I think the main reason that we’ve become more fluent in Carlin’s seven words is their simple effectiveness. Let’s take the word shit. It is, of course, a noun. We all know what it means. But, as a noun it can also mean a really terrible person. As in, he’s a complete shit. Or a really good person. As in, he’s the shit. It can mean that you’ve had a hard time. I went through a lot of shit last year. Or a good time: last year was the shit. You can get shit for doing something wrong. Or you can give shit if you think someone deserves it. But, wait, there’s more.

It can be used to describe four totally different things in one statement. Few other words can accomplish this tall task. “I have to move my shit out of her place before she gets home, because she’s tired of putting up with my shit. She says I treat her like shit, such bullshit.” And, lastly, the word shit can even be Holy. I can’t think of any other word in the English language that has that kind of utility.

So what about you? Are you swearing like Tony Soprano? If so, I’d like to hear about that $#!+ below.

And, one more thing, do me a favor and share this story with a friend who enjoys some spicy language, right after you leave a comment below, dammit.

—

Previously Published on tomgreene.com

—

Shutterstock