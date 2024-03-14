Why We Need to Have Gratitude for Storm Clouds in Our Lives

This morning, I sit here and write this with awe over my level of faith…

Perhaps I “should” say certainty instead of faith.

We are asked to have the faith of a mustard seed in biblical text, and yes this is all we truly need to see blessings unfold in our lives; however, certainty is a tad bit more, is it not?

Certainty is where we meet the resistance and our inner saboteur. The other day I shared, “Perception is translation.

What we perceive is more a function of what’s happening inside us than out there.” — and I shared this with you because it is something that I have known for all of my life. Mindset is so vital to achieving the life that we desire and want for.

Mindset though is based often in our perception or translation of what we are witnessing without consciousness that we are just witnessing the events around us from the translation of how we are feeling about those events. And that how we feel about any particular event is based on our five senses picking up over two million bits of information every second.

Let’s face it two million bits of information per second is too much to absorb, so our human brains filter things out. Our brains actually delete and generalize most of these bits creating a distorted view on our reality. Our brains get the information down to a manageable level of 126 bits by basing what to keep or not on our prior memories, decisions, values, attitudes and beliefs.

Over the last six years or so, I have delved deeply into this awareness that was shared by Marcus Aurelius, “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perception, not a truth.”

I’ve always been a person who looks at the goodness in others, sees the light at their core no matter what is showing up in any given moment, this for the longest of time kept me in a state of having weakened boundaries and sidestepping my own self-worth for the sake of another’s needs or wants. Thats the negative side of it, the positive side is that I also have always been able to see the silver lining in any cloud that comes over me, understanding that this too shall pass, that there is a reason or purpose behind even the scary and perceived “bad” events of my life. Granted this silver lining often is not available for my sight in the moment the event is happening, but it comes shortly thereafter always. And it is through the certainty and faith that I hold in my heart mind, that all events are generated by me as a co-creator with God and that it is a response to what I am focusing on consistently that manifests even the bad things.

You see I have learned that everything is always working out for my highest and best self, leading me exactly where I need to go for what I have said that I want.

We humans tend to get caught, with good reason because we are just human, in the ego trap of believing that things are good or bad, that we have no control. We also, almost always only consider ourselves these flesh suits and do not take into account that our physical being is but only the pinky finger to our soul. Our highest and best self is that soul and what occurs here in this physical existence is not for the flesh but for the soul.

We are here to experience life fully, and that means all the human emotions that go with it. No human will be able to not experience suffering, pain, heartbreak, loss, fear, abandonment, trauma, anger, revenge and lostness. These are all natural human emotions and part of living fully. But we don’t like that do we?

We want only the perceived good feelings to be in our lives.

We want to avoid or hide from these perceived bad things.

And we end up believing that there is something wrong with us or that God does not exist, or that the law of attraction is not working in our favor or is a farce even because we cannot stomach the idea that everything is happening because we asked for it. We need it to happen to move us closer to soul alignment and thus the life that we desire.

Over the last few weeks, I have been struggling with all of these thoughts. I am truly exhausted in this moment from the emotional, mental, and energetic resistance that I have put upon myself.

Not being in control of the world around me.

I found myself hurting from the events of the last few weeks and triggered by many of them into old ideas, beliefs and patterns from past traumas. But then this last Monday, I found myself at the spa with Craig, something that I felt a desperate need to go to and make happen no matter what. You could say that God said, “Get your ass to the spa now!” -lol, but why?

Just like I was compelled to move all my events from March to another time in the annual calendar, and I felt pushed to get out of town this coming weekend and reconnect to nature.

These nudges are coming from soul, my higher self that is already living the life that I want for, the life I aim to create. Soul is already at one with the creator, with God and knows without the limitations that our human perception, what needs to happen. And if I am to get on board, or in alignment with soul and God for what I want for, then I need to listen. Because that is part of the journey, learning to listen and act from that aligned space of listening to soul.

In my listening about the spa Monday, I found myself in a space where I could go inward and move through all the negative perceptions and rise above in faith. It was not about the four hours invested in saunas, massage, good food and drink and time with Craig, but about investing in communion with something greater than the flesh. And because I listened, I set up a container that could handle the rest of the week plus work through the triggers and human emotions that are uncomfortable that had been pulled up from the last few weeks and months around events that I truly am not in control over. In allowing myself this, I was able to shift my perception from “Why is this happening to me, or like this.” to a perception of, “This is perfect and in accordance with what I am wanting.”

Many of us, if not all of us are struggling right now in some capacity with something that feels so big and scary. We fear these struggles because we feel weak and uncertain. We fear them because we do not want to go through similar or like events that we did not enjoy again.

We fear not having enough resources.

We fear being homeless or broke.

That our health is uncertain.

That our lovers do not love us.

That we will be hurt or find ourselves being used or abused again.

We fear not being understood.

And all of this is our human brain, breaking down those two million bits of information each second to something manageable based on our prior memories, decisions, values, beliefs and attitudes.

The fear in whatever we are faced with is not real.

The perception of what we are seeing and hearing is not accurate.

But you see, our perception does create our reality.

In all this fear, we stay focused on what we do NOT want, all the while convinced that we are focusing on what we DO want. Which creates more fear and more of what we do not want, providing us with the evidence that our human brains need that manifestation is not real, that prayer does not work, that there obviously is not a God because of (fill in the blank). Or that we simply are not good enough because look, it works for others but not for me.

The funny thing is that when we simply change our perception to any event that is showing up and we learn that our emotions are all normal but not based in reality, yet they support the creation of our reality we quickly move from where we are to being closer to where we want to be.

Thats how we start the frequency shift required to gain the blessings and miracles that we long for.

Which often starts with the manifestation of a thought or nudge to do something that may not seem like it’s even related to the bigger goal, but it is a breadcrumb on our path taking us exactly where we want to be, if we choose to listen.

So today, I come to you with certainty that yes even the horrible events of our time and world are here with a purpose and have been asked for by the masses and individuals for our full life experiences as souls incarnate in this flesh suit.

Without the darkness there is not appreciation of the light.

There is no opportunity to desire something better for self and the world.

We humans desire and need contrast.

Even though that brings with it fear and ego.

This is our opportunity to expand and accept our power as the co-creators that we are.

To bring forth the change that we each want to see in our personal worlds and the earth herself, we first must travel inward and look upward in faith and courage. Accepting our personal responsibility for everything.

I know that this may be difficult and triggering for many to hear, but much like gravity that does not need you to believe in it, so is the case with manifestation, God/creator and soul.

None of us are escaping this life nor our transition into the after.

We will all croak one day and then we will be fully aligned once again without resistance.

Today, here on this world, this moment our work is to gain greater clarity into our souls, our hearts and who we truly are. We are to allow and surrender more to the love than to the fear. We are to challenge ourselves to step firmly out of our comfort zones and into something new. We are to find the silver lining and focus on its beauty.

Revel in all of your life.

Enjoy it all, no matter how scary the moment, the feeling, the perception.

From here you shift your reality.

As always loving you from here,

Rene Schooler

This post was previously published on medium.com.

