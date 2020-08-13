Why You Need to Grow & Glow Before You Go

Every experience you have had in your life has led you to this exact day and the days’ experiences.

Every decision you have made has influenced your life which has resulted in your current state.

Do you feel ‘ready’ in the present moment? Do you feel you can handle anything which may throw a wrench in your plans tomorrow?

What if I told you that you will be ready. Why?

Because you have to glow before we go.

Think about it for a moment.

Could you have done what you did today three years ago? Two years ago? The answer is probably no.

The truth is that each day we grow, we glow. Only when we glow will we then be able to go. That ‘go’ is typically towards something big.

But how do you know if you are growing and glowing? How do you know if you are ready to go into that next project, position or passion with persistence, resilience, and vigor? Let me share how you will know when you are growing, glowing and going towards your opportunities.

Feel

When you feel that you are growing, you probably are. When you feel growth, you will begin to glow. When you are glowing, people notice. When people notice, opportunities arise. When opportunities arise — you must go towards those opportunities!

Peace

When you are growing, glowing and going towards an opportunity, you will have a peace about you that will stun others. It will also attract people to you. It will bring you more peace. This attracts even more people to you. This brings more energy to you. More energy brings more energy for growth. Then the cycle continues. As this continues, this builds what I call, “Growth Momentum” to your life.

‘A Sense of Present’

Once you become aware that you are ‘glowing’, growing and going towards opportunities, you will begin to develop a ‘deep sense of present’ that allows you to remain present with your family, friends, colleagues and those closest to you. After all, when you have momentum, you only need to maintain that growth momentum. If a hamster spins too fast it will fall off of its wheel. You won’t do this because you will become totally present.

Swagger

When you are glowing, growing a going towards your opportunities you will have swagger. Not in your step; in your approach to day to day life. We all know someone who goes through life with a certain sense of swagger. Why can’t that be you?

