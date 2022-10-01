Why Your Opposite Sex Doesn’t Find You Attractive

I guess it is a dream of all of us to be attractive, to be found attractive by the opposite sex.

Based on my observations, I would like to share behaviors that will make you more attractive.

No, I’m not going to tell you stupid things like taking a shower, brush your teeth, comb your hair…

Let me express a common feeling we all experience when walking down the street.

You are walking alone with your headphones on, and suddenly a couple comes along, hand in hand, smiling at each other, and suddenly the smile on your face goes away and you feel envious.

Actually, this is very normal, envy is one of our most human emotions.

But why are we always the envious ones?

That is a vexing question.

In this article, I will try to provide you with a different perspective, because usually, people think that being attractive comes naturally or that you have to have a nose and chin surgery to be sexy. I think that’s absolutely ridiculous. Are you crazy 😀 I would never think of having my chin done so that a woman would like me. (Don’t laugh at me, almost all my girlfriends have had surgery to look more attractive to men)

Let me tell you what I think makes a person attractive without further ado.

1. Vibe, the energy he gives you

I think this should definitely be in the first place. The most beautiful thing that is much more attractive than expensive watches, sexy dresses and cleavage is “the energy that the other person gives off”.

I always say that I want sexy women with blonde hair, but I have always been with kind, gentlewomen. Most men are like me. I think the main values are trust, joy, and happiness that the other person gives you.

Imagine how the people you really like around you make you feel. They make you cheerful. Single people are often depressed and tired, people who can’t find a partner (me at the moment), but if a woman is smiling and laughing and having fun with me, I suddenly feel very valuable. Isn’t that incredible?

It’s simple, but it’s something that is not paid attention to.

– Motivate yourself before you enter a situation.

– Don’t be forced, do your best, but push yourself to be a positive person

– Small steps build habits, try to copy the actions of people you admire

– Then modify these movements to suit yourself.

2. Your walking speed

Life doesn’t like haste, my friend!

There was a movie called Intime. The lower class citizens rushed everywhere so they wouldn’t run out of time, while the rich people had so much time that they did everything very slowly.

There’s a huge message here. The pace of walking.

Strong, confident people are not embarrassed. They stand with their heads held high, like a statue. That’s always appealing to me.

The other day I was drinking wine on the balcony in Vicenza, Italy, and a woman was walking down the road, and believe me, a normal person could walk that road in 10 seconds. But this mysterious woman walked in almost a minute.

I just stared at her, lost in thought. Please don’t take this the wrong way, but she had such a high-quality walk, a woman who walked with a swaying, swaying gait. Her movements made her attractive.

Think about it, in this area I think you can do the following;

– Slow down when you realize you’re running.

– May you have a steep walk

– Never play on the phone while walking

– Make a video of your walk

3. Reactions

I think this is another very important topic. Everyone reacts to that they find attractive in their way. I, for example, find women who laugh like the Joker very attractive for some reason.

There’s nothing specific here, it depends on everyone. But there are many reactions that everyone finds ridiculous. If you soften these, I think it will increase the attractiveness. For example, the other night my 30-year-old friend started jumping in the middle of the street. I think people found her very cute, but SWEET. We don’t want to be cute, we want to be sexy. It wouldn’t hurt to add a little eroticism to our movements.

And to explain that, please don’t use a sexy tone. But everyone loves a little sensual contact. Tiny touches, open-ended glances, saying something in a low voice in the ear, the list goes on and on, I think you know what I mean.

I hope these topics have been enlightening for you. If possible, share your observations in the comments. I would like to evaluate your thoughts together.

See you in my next articles, take care.

Do not hesitate to ask your questions in the comments. Or press the follow button!

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

