Winter Is Coming. Here’s How to Protect Your Skin

Winter is coming. Literally. Although the official first day of winter is not until the Winter Solstice on December 21, the cool weather is upon many across the nation and around the world. When the seasons change and it gets cool and cloudy, it can be easy to forget about sun safety. But while the thought of sunscreen may be more often associated with beach weather, it’s still important to carry it with you in the winter months, as well.

Snow reflects UV radiation , meaning that these harmful rays hit the skin twice: once directly when sun rays hit the skin, and a second time when the radiation bounces off of the snow.

Snow and ice are both reflective of UV radiation, meaning even if there isn’t a layer of fresh snow, you should still make sunscreen part of your daily routine. Exposure to harmful levels of UV radiation is one of the factors which increase one’s likelihood of developing skin cancer.

You can take measures to prevent undue exposure by keeping up your sunscreen habit this winter. Consider using a moisturizing face lotion that contains sunscreen, and apply sunscreen to any areas of skin that may be exposed to the sun. This means the eyes, too!

Ocular melanoma , while rare, is one of the most common cancers of the eye in adults. Be sure to wear sunglasses that protect against harmful radiation. Don’t neglect the lips, either. Apply a lip balm with SPF, as this can help safeguard the lips from harmful rays, too. As with sunscreen, reapply as needed.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The season of snow is almost here. Be sure to keep up your normal skincare routine, and add some healthy new practices if you don’t have a routine yet. It’s never too late to start!

This article was previously published in Being Well .

—

Shutterstock