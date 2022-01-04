Jumping on the opportunity, I was fortunate to purchase a ticket for the Women and Leadership Conference hosted by the Andrus Center for Public Policy at Boise State University before they quickly sold out to over 800 attendees. This annual conference is dedicated to promoting women’s interests, causes, and rights

I invested the event like a sponge—soaking up as much information from the presenters that I possibly could. Designed to educate, motivate, and inspire, the high-energy keynote presentations were delivered by Hattie Kauffman, Captain Gail Harris, Janice Schneider, Anne Doyle, Susan Sygall, Meredith Walker, Tara Russell, and Natasha Lamb.

Additionally, I attended three skill-building workshops:

Life by Design

The Language of Leadership

Practicing Mindfulness & Finding Balance

On top of all that, I had the opportunity to connect with like-minded women at the morning and evening reception events. I came away with relevant and actionable techniques that I can implement, delicious food for thought, and an even more highly polished admiration for people who contribute; people who make a positive, uplifting, constructive, and healing imprint on humanity.

When did you last connect with a like-minded person?

