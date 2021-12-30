Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Work in Truth: Workplace Readiness for LGBTQ Students [Video]

Work in Truth: Workplace Readiness for LGBTQ Students [Video]

The job field is a competitive one, and early preparation for college students is crucial for professional success.

by

 

.

.

The job field is a competitive one, and early preparation for college students is crucial for professional success. Professionals from various fields joined us for a conversation on how Black LGBTQ+ students can start preparing for their future today.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:16
good afternoon everyone my name is
00:18
rashard but tonight i’m the senior
00:20
manager of the hbcu program at the human
00:22
rights campaign welcome to our campus to
00:25
career readiness workplace panel and we
00:27
are joined today by three amazing
00:29
panelists who’s going to have dynamic
00:30
conversation we have representatives
00:32
from ea which is electronic arts pbh and
00:35
state farm i’ll bring the panelists on
00:38
now and we’ll begin the conversation
00:47
[Music]
00:48
good afternoon everybody welcome
00:51
thanks for joining us
00:54
so um we’re here to have a great
00:56
conversation with students from across
00:57
the world inning historically black
00:59
colleges and universities
01:01
and as you know we started this program
01:03
last year
01:05
in the middle of the pandemic because
01:06
colleges had to kind of pivot away from
01:08
doing college fairs
01:10
and career readiness training sessions
01:13
campus so we thought we would fill the
01:15
gap by doing virtual programming to have
01:17
conversations around
01:19
the application process
01:21
lgbt culture at in the workplace what
01:24
the workplace looks like for folks who
01:26
identify as lgbtq and the changing
01:28
landscape given to covet pandemic um so
01:31
i’ll start um
01:33
i will invite rachel flores um to
01:36
share a little bit about yourself your
01:38
company work for andrew
01:41
thanks richard um i’m rachel flores i
01:43
use pronouns she and her
01:46
um a little bit about my background i am
01:49
originally from omaha nebraska so i’m a
01:51
midwest girl at heart
01:53
i went to the university of nebraska at
01:55
omaha i was a first generation college
01:57
student i worked full time went to
01:59
school full-time
02:01
took me five years to finish but i
02:03
received a degree in business and with
02:06
an emphasis in management and hr so i’ve
02:09
been in hr recruiting my entire
02:11
professional career um for the past 10
02:13
years or so i’ve been focused on
02:15
university and diversity recruiting i’ve
02:17
been in a number of different industries
02:20
from consumer packaged goods the food
02:22
industry
02:23
to financial services to hr and then now
02:27
i’m at pvh which is the parent company
02:29
of
02:30
calvin klein and tommy hilfiger within
02:32
the retail fashion and apparel space and
02:35
i am the director of university and
02:37
diversity recruiting and i’m based in
02:39
new york city
02:41
okay
02:44
we’ll hop over to marsha reed tompkins
02:56
martial looks like you’re still muted
03:02
hi all right
03:05
hi everyone my name is marsharie
03:08
and i’m pleased to be sharing this space
03:11
with all of you
03:13
um
03:14
i’d like to
03:16
recite a
03:19
an ode to commitment and that is
03:22
she is clothed in strength and dignity
03:24
and she laughs without fear of the
03:25
future um i am currently a recruiter at
03:29
electronic arts i’m very very happy to
03:32
be within that space
03:34
um it’s an incredible place to work with
03:38
a lot of dynamic and creative
03:40
individuals so that’s always a plus
03:43
um
03:43
and
03:44
once again i’m happy to be here with all
03:46
of you
03:48
okay okay
03:50
and we’ll hop to marcus smith with state
03:53
farm
03:55
hi glad to be with you today
03:57
my name is marcus smith my pronouns are
03:59
he
04:00
and him
04:02
um a little bit about me i am a peloton
04:04
athlete
04:05
my favorite coach is cody rizvi
04:08
all the coaches are great but cody is
04:10
funny engaging and i always get a great
04:12
workout when i ride with cody
04:14
and
04:15
my mantra is all about perseverance in
04:18
everything i do so
04:20
i like to say keep going
04:24
perfect thank you thank you
04:26
and i realized that we asked you all a
04:28
mantra guiding quote and rachel i don’t
04:31
know if you had one so i’m gonna give
04:32
you the opportunity to share yours if
04:34
you like yeah thank you um totally
04:36
missed that part so uh a quote i heard a
04:39
few years ago at a conference so i don’t
04:41
want to claim it as my own
04:44
is my perception is my reality but your
04:47
perspective is my wisdom and for me
04:50
that’s really just a reminder to listen
04:52
to other perspectives and experiences
04:55
be open to feedback and in you know in
04:58
turn you can actually change your
05:00
perception and your reality
05:02
thank you thank you thank you
05:04
so i want to ask you all
05:06
a little bit about your educational
05:07
background and how that got you to where
05:10
you are now um so
05:12
no particular order i guess we can just
05:13
start with uh martial if you don’t mind
05:17
yeah sure so
05:19
um my goal today is to provide some
05:21
insight into the gaming industry um
05:24
i work with an illustrious team of
05:27
highly skilled professionals um to find
05:30
the next generation of talent
05:32
at electronic arts
05:34
i’m a sourcer which just means i’m
05:37
to find the best talent um so i
05:40
encourage
05:42
everyone watching to reach out uh to
05:45
myself or any other recruiters at
05:48
electronic arts um
05:50
we’re always happy to bring mack with
05:52
you like your greatest goals and then
05:54
find out how those could align with ea
05:57
um
05:59
i think that’s the most
06:02
best piece um is that we want you to be
06:05
happy we want you to thrive and we want
06:07
you to bring your best self um so we’re
06:10
really really interested in delving deep
06:12
into that with you
06:14
um my educational background is in
06:16
afrikaan studies and rhetorical theory i
06:19
am
06:20
a graduate of florida state university
06:22
shout out to all the knowles
06:24
um and i sort of ended up in the
06:28
recruiting space because i actually
06:30
enjoyed navigating the world of what to
06:32
do with students um post graduation
06:35
so
06:36
chat me up and i can help you explore
06:38
the creative and also our very technical
06:42
roles at ea
06:45
thank you thank you marcus
06:48
sure i work at state farm and uh we help
06:51
customers recover from the unexpected
06:53
and realize their dreams
06:55
i was an individual contributor for
06:58
10 years in professional technical roles
07:01
but i’ve been in leadership for the last
07:03
20 years and that has included a project
07:06
manager i.t service manager human
07:08
resources manager and project manager
07:12
my current role is an information
07:13
security manager where i have
07:15
responsibility for people products and
07:18
policy
07:20
i obtained my undergraduate degree at
07:22
northwood university in midland michigan
07:24
i earned an mba with a concentration in
07:27
project management at illinois state
07:29
university
07:30
and i’ve acquired several industry
07:32
credentials including certified
07:34
information security manager i also have
07:36
a variety of insurance risk and it
07:40
service management
07:42
certifications and i’m glad to be with
07:44
you all today
07:46
thank you thank you
07:48
and rachel
07:50
yeah so i kind of already jumped the gun
07:52
and and told you a lot about my
07:53
educational background in my intro um
07:56
but to dive in a little bit into my role
07:58
at pvh so being in the fashion retail
08:01
apparel space um has been a new
08:03
experience for me it’s my first time in
08:05
this industry so i’m actually getting to
08:07
learn
08:07
um a lot on the business side which is
08:10
great um
08:11
as
08:12
the director of a university and
08:13
diversity recruiting i work directly
08:16
with students i work directly with
08:18
different universities and building out
08:19
our partnerships and relationships with
08:21
them
08:22
i have a team
08:23
that also works alongside me and the
08:26
talent acquisition recruiters as well
08:28
so happy to be here and um similarly
08:31
like martial you can chat me up whenever
08:33
you’d like
08:35
thank you thank you
08:36
so how has kovit 19 and the pandemic
08:39
affected your work
08:41
your organization and your industry at
08:43
large
08:45
and we can start with marcus
08:48
well we started working from home in
08:50
march 2020 and uh thank goodness for
08:53
modern technology
08:54
uh you know the internet virtual private
08:56
networks skype zoom uh teams instant
09:01
messaging smartphones all of that has
09:03
made the pandemic much more uh
09:06
survivable
09:07
um now it has been a disruption no doubt
09:09
about that but we have benefited from an
09:11
ability to adapt and in many ways
09:14
maintain much of our prior
09:16
ways of work and ways of life
09:19
um it’s not a substitute but the
09:21
technology has enabled you know many
09:23
industries to grow and prosper
09:26
you know relationships to be maintained
09:29
education to continue
09:31
entertainment to continue
09:32
um you know while we find our way back
09:34
to a new normal
09:37
thank you thank you
09:39
um rachel
09:41
yeah so i think um from my perspective
09:44
being in the fashion and retail space
09:46
it’s been interesting you know this
09:48
industry has greatly impacted by the
09:50
pandemic
09:51
you know it seemed like almost overnight
09:54
our store teams our corporate teams like
09:57
supply and design e-commerce and
09:59
technology they all had to act quickly
10:01
you know to figure out how to work in
10:03
this new normal you know to marcus’s
10:05
point you know we had as a company we
10:07
had to juggle two huge things which was
10:10
figuring out the remote environment and
10:12
also learning how to keep our associates
10:14
safe
10:15
because of our retail stores right so
10:17
similarly we looked at you know upgraded
10:20
technologies to make things a little bit
10:22
easier on our associates and make that
10:24
transition to remote work a little bit
10:26
more seamless
10:28
for our consumers you know we did look
10:30
at um doubling down on e-commerce and
10:33
the digital you know making sure our
10:35
products can still be consumed and
10:37
bought and then even like what products
10:39
we were selling like you know focus on
10:41
athleisure wear as well so we we had a
10:44
lot of impact within our industry
10:47
nice nice
10:48
and my cherie when you think about ea i
10:51
mean that’s already a lot
10:53
of technology involved in your
10:55
organization i can assume so could you
10:57
share a little bit about how it shifted
10:59
your work
11:01
yeah um i’ll definitely say that
11:04
everyone
11:06
uh here has
11:08
rallied around being intentional
11:12
uh about your workspace and your time
11:14
it’s super important um
11:16
at the beginning we were all in meetings
11:19
um all the time
11:21
um but i think that that’s slowed
11:24
down
11:28
a bit
11:29
um i think that we’re all uh setting
11:32
some boundaries
11:34
um for how it for what it looks like to
11:36
be so accessible all the time and then
11:39
we’re global so we have studios in
11:43
vancouver and in austin and
11:46
in all these different places
11:49
so
11:50
um
11:51
i think it’s
11:52
also opened up a lot of flexibility
11:54
um so that’s been
11:56
um
11:57
one of the bonuses and then another
11:59
bonus is we have uh employee resource
12:01
groups so
12:03
um we call them ergs so they’ve been
12:05
like a large influence on how we
12:08
um
12:09
still maintain the existence of
12:11
community within our organization so
12:14
like the uh
12:17
beat one of the uh ergs they just had
12:21
like a spades tournament um somos the
12:25
latinx erg they just had food boxes sent
12:29
over and then we got to cook live with
12:32
like this awesome chef so i mean there’s
12:34
still things that are going on to make
12:37
us like
12:38
still feel um
12:41
supported um and then also just engage
12:44
with our team
12:45
um because that’s a large part of how we
12:48
work
12:49
and then
12:51
i guess
12:52
you know we’re still stuck at home
12:55
you know amidst this pandemic but we’re
12:58
definitely looking open soon
13:00
um our offices
13:02
our games are open uh we’re definitely
13:04
looking to open our offices soon and get
13:07
back to maybe
13:08
something of a nice
13:12
new cadence but i think
13:15
i think that it hit us interestingly um
13:18
at the beginning but right now we’re
13:20
finding a really nice rhythm to like
13:22
connect staying connected and still
13:24
being highly effective in our work
13:27
right right i think for us it affected
13:30
or a lot of organization it affected the
13:32
work culture itself and the feel and
13:34
atmosphere of your organization i know
13:37
for us at hrc it’s such a family and if
13:39
you look forward to seeing your
13:41
colleagues you know in the elevator or
13:43
at the
13:44
the coffee counter getting coffee in the
13:46
morning
13:48
so for us it affected our work culture i
13:50
know we have new staff and you’re like
13:51
oh well i don’t necessarily know the the
13:53
true feeling of what it means to be part
13:55
of the hsc family yet
13:56
and to martiary’s point we are looking
13:59
to open and find this new cadence soon
14:02
but yeah so with that
14:05
we see the workplace going in general
14:07
right what um skills characteristics or
14:10
traits do we think are
14:12
more vital now to have
14:14
as a student getting ready to transition
14:16
into the workplace
14:18
and we can start with rachel
14:21
yeah so i think um
14:23
something i’ve always said for a number
14:24
of years now is just the importance of
14:26
being able to be flexible and adaptable
14:28
and i think that is more critical now
14:31
than it’s ever been
14:32
you know the key word was pivot over
14:34
this past couple of years so
14:37
um that’s going to be my number one that
14:39
that i would back behind i think
14:41
another thing that we also look at is
14:43
just
14:45
soft skills and that emotional
14:46
intelligence you can never go wrong with
14:48
focusing on that piece you know
14:50
something i often say is like
14:52
anyone can learn how to do the technical
14:54
piece of the job
14:55
but how you actually do that job is
14:57
unique to you and so that can really
15:00
differentiate yourself as you think
15:01
about um
15:03
you know how you’re coming across in an
15:04
organization and thinking about your
15:06
attitude your communication your
15:08
collaboration
15:10
you know creativity problem solving all
15:12
of those things i think will continue to
15:14
be a huge focus
15:18
that’s so good
15:23
marcus
15:25
yeah i definitely agree with uh rachel
15:27
that adaptability
15:29
and agility are key skills to um you
15:32
know help
15:33
candidates be successful um you know
15:36
because i
15:38
work in the technical space i can offer
15:40
a little bit of perspective from that
15:41
point of view
15:42
um i see the growth and universal
15:46
universality of the cloud
15:48
being a key
15:50
uh factor in the future so whether it’s
15:52
the aws cloud or the microsoft cloud or
15:54
the google cloud
15:56
you know that is going to be a component
15:59
of major
16:01
organizations going forward and a place
16:04
where applications
16:06
products and services are are going to
16:09
be sourced and so candidates who have
16:12
um an understanding of the cloud have
16:14
cloud skills or certifications are going
16:16
to have an edge
16:18
um likewise
16:21
cyber security is a business imperative
16:23
um you know privacy uh security risk
16:26
management are key uh because it’s
16:29
important to customers and so
16:31
um as you think about
16:33
a more
16:34
um
16:35
you know virtual
16:39
interacting
16:40
environment where we are exchanging our
16:43
information
16:45
in different
16:47
settings the ability to protect that
16:49
information and to protect our privacy
16:53
but also to protect the brand and
16:54
reputation of the organization that
16:56
you’re going to work for
16:57
are going to be key skills to understand
16:59
and be able to
17:01
to talk about
17:03
and also kind of you know what kinds of
17:05
skills are emerging you know machine
17:07
learning data science are rapidly
17:09
emerging
17:10
and also coding skills people uh
17:13
candidates who have coding skills
17:15
uh are going to have an edge and um so
17:18
those are a few things that i think will
17:20
be uh important for the future
17:23
thank you thank you and i’m not sure if
17:25
you have anything to add
17:27
uh yeah
17:28
i am
17:31
i think that
17:34
i think that soft skills are a question
17:38
that i see students uniquely asking
17:42
um
17:42
asking us about now um and i think that
17:46
that’s being
17:48
weighed evenly on like
17:50
our side as well
17:52
um
17:53
against some of the more technical
17:55
skills
17:57
um
17:58
so as like we’re going more digital like
18:01
you have to be able to know how to
18:03
connect
18:04
um
18:05
i think that’s super vital
18:08
um and i think that something new that
18:12
we’re going to be stepping into is
18:14
our virtual reality space so i’m excited
18:17
to see how like ea takes shape with that
18:19
within that space
18:21
um and then
18:24
just
18:26
being being able to
18:30
also
18:31
on on on that same end of stepping into
18:34
the virtual reality space we’re also
18:38
stepping into this new work model of
18:42
like
18:43
hybrid mobility um like if you want to
18:45
be hybrid for a while you’re able to if
18:48
you’re wanting to be completely remote
18:50
you’re able to
18:52
um and if you’re needed within other
18:55
regions you’re able to um and then that
18:58
also allows us to really bring on um
19:00
diverse talent globally which is nice
19:03
because like you ask like what are some
19:05
of the skills i mean
19:07
for us
19:08
we um hire across so many
19:12
diapers like
19:14
diverse and
19:16
niche
19:16
niche practices um
19:19
that
19:21
i think anything within like this the
19:24
the technical space the computer science
19:27
space
19:28
um even within um the
19:33
the musical space um in the artistic
19:35
space is
19:37
uh definitely sought
19:39
in in being sought um not just with ea
19:42
but like just across
19:44
um just across the boards with companies
19:46
becoming more um steam and digitally
19:49
inclusive
19:51
um so it’s
19:53
it’s going really great places i’m
19:55
actually very excited
19:58
thank you thank you
19:59
so we are still as we all know very well
20:02
now in the middle of the pandemic um and
20:05
school colleges are still having to
20:07
program differently um so the big
20:09
college fair or career fairs the
20:12
campuses used to hold may not happen
20:14
right
20:15
or has not happened in quite some time
20:17
now so what are new ways that students
20:20
are having to seek these opportunities
20:22
to
20:23
either one
20:25
um
20:26
find
20:27
jobs and career openings or to find
20:30
the learnings that prepare them for them
20:32
and i decided that is what are your
20:35
organizations doing and how are you
20:36
reaching students and targeting um these
20:39
different communities and populations of
20:41
folks who aren’t looking for positions
20:44
and we can start with markets if you
20:46
don’t mind
20:47
sure i would say
20:49
linkedin and other business social
20:51
platforms are essential tools
20:54
um but also
20:55
uh you know candidates should take
20:58
advantage of the web and company
21:00
websites still provide rich information
21:03
to research job prospects uh company
21:06
background information financials you
21:09
know what their products and services
21:11
are um
21:12
you know and also you know what recent
21:14
news
21:16
you know is happening around that
21:17
organization as well as the
21:19
opportunities that the organization
21:25
may have available
21:27
i also encourage candidates to keep up
21:29
with industry publications in your
21:31
desired field of interest um so that’s
21:34
you know subscribing to
21:36
newsletters or blogs in the field that
21:39
you have an interest in
21:40
so that you’re able to speak fluently
21:43
with recruiters about
21:46
you know things are important things
21:48
that are important to the organization
21:50
that you’d like to work for
21:54
thank you
22:00
um i
22:04
i think that there’s there’s there’s
22:07
definitely been a rise in some of the
22:09
digital platforms that are designed to
22:12
help employees connect with great
22:14
candidates so
22:15
um
22:16
i know for us
22:18
we just started doing a lot of
22:20
engagement on uh ripple match
22:23
or on platforms like like handshake um
22:27
specifically targeting um
22:30
college students um
22:33
and we’re also looking at different like
22:37
clubs or groups that exist to sharpen
22:39
your skills so like different hackathons
22:42
um we want to know that you were
22:44
involved in that
22:45
um
22:46
or you know just connecting with other
22:49
different groups like the jackie
22:50
robinson foundation the grace hopper
22:52
celebration
22:53
um
22:55
i think
22:59
i think that it’s always important to be
23:01
able to tell a story like
23:03
um
23:06
even even though we’re not able to like
23:09
connect with you as frequently as we
23:12
want to um we’re still out there um
23:17
seeking seeking students um through like
23:20
these different clubs and organizations
23:22
so it’s important that you’re being
23:24
involved in them um
23:26
because those are things that are like
23:28
sharpening your skills and things that
23:30
um are attractive
23:32
um and then also marcus you mentioned
23:35
linkedin so you know we always say
23:38
linkedin and then i think there’s like
23:40
sadly that like one percent of students
23:42
that actually reach out um because we’re
23:45
actually excited to engage with you
23:48
especially if you like bring the skills
23:50
and have um
23:53
have the uh agility to do those things
23:56
that were like seeking of our candidates
23:59
um
24:01
so i think
24:03
yeah linkedin is like super
24:05
underutilized
24:07
um it’s just a place to strike up a
24:09
conversation and um when that happens
24:12
you’d be surprised how like how dynamic
24:16
your career can flourish
24:20
thank you thank you
24:21
thank you rachel
24:23
yeah so plus one that everything that
24:25
marcus and marjorie said uh and i’ll
24:28
plus one to linkedin you know and
24:30
reinforce that it’s a huge tool for us
24:32
as well
24:33
um and i always encourage students to
24:36
not just connect with um individuals but
24:39
really like follow their voices engage
24:42
with them on their posts
24:44
um actually have an interest in what
24:46
they’re saying you know like not just
24:48
asking for a job um and you can do some
24:50
of that sort of pre-work ahead of when
24:53
you’re actually looking for a job you
24:54
know start doing some of your research
24:56
to marcus’s point and then start
24:58
engaging early in that and that way when
25:00
you go to actually ask you know tell me
25:02
about that job you have more of a
25:04
connection and a network there and it
25:06
does it does it feels more genuine i
25:08
suppose than just reaching out for a job
25:11
and then i will i will still plug um the
25:14
career services teams at the
25:17
universities because they’re a huge help
25:19
for us uh as employers i mean we do have
25:22
in uh universities that we do partner
25:24
with in addition to various
25:25
organizations like marshary was saying
25:27
too but
25:28
i don’t think that students utilize them
25:30
as much as they could i mean they can
25:33
go to them and ask you know who do you
25:34
know at pvh that i can get connected
25:36
with i’m really interested in their
25:38
opportunities can you direct connect me
25:40
so
25:41
you know don’t be afraid to ask for that
25:43
help too
25:45
thank you thank you
25:47
so really quick this is a random thought
25:48
i have have you ever felt like there
25:50
weren’t enough applicants in
25:53
the pool for your organizations
25:56
i’ll say that there’s for right now i
25:58
can speak on electronic arts
26:01
um
26:05
i i don’t think that there’s not enough
26:08
uh applicants at all i think there’s a
26:11
lack in confidence to the pool of
26:14
applicants that aren’t actually like
26:16
applying
26:17
um
26:18
i feel
26:19
uh
26:20
you know we’re
26:22
we’re not limited in
26:25
um some of the opportunities that we
26:27
have
26:29
um
26:30
and i will say that
26:33
you know
26:34
ea is
26:36
definitely like standing behind
26:40
um
26:43
its inclusivity so we’re we’re asking
26:46
for
26:47
um
26:49
we’re asking and we’re seeking uh
26:52
a large pool of candidates from diverse
26:55
backgrounds
26:57
and
26:59
we’re just sort of
27:02
eager to receive those applicants
27:04
for sure
27:07
thank you
27:08
i’ll add i think um from a pvh
27:11
perspective we do have uh location
27:13
working in our favor you know we’re new
27:15
york city based
27:16
that location is already super diverse
27:18
just organically inherently
27:20
and so i i don’t think we have a
27:23
shortage of applications coming in for
27:25
sure
27:26
i i get what marjorie’s saying and
27:28
definitely we want more we want
27:30
those individuals that are not applying
27:32
to consider applying with us as well
27:35
i have just drawn on my previous
27:37
experiences i have worked for companies
27:39
that
27:40
aren’t fortunate enough to be working in
27:42
diverse cities and diverse parts of the
27:44
country
27:45
and
27:46
and or just don’t have a lot of
27:47
populated areas there and so there have
27:49
been opportunities in my past where we
27:52
do need definitely more and we actually
27:54
have to seek candidates and
27:56
you know find them and ask them to apply
27:59
really sell the organization sell the
28:01
location
28:03
so
28:04
i think that does exist just depending
28:06
on where you’re at in the united states
28:08
thank you thank you thank you
28:12
um
28:13
yes
28:15
i could just add um
28:17
state farm we have operation centers all
28:19
over the country but um we made a an
28:22
investment a few years ago to open major
28:25
hubs in
28:26
atlanta dallas and phoenix
28:29
for the very reason that rachel was
28:30
talking about you know
28:33
positioning
28:34
a physical location and visibility
28:37
uh of state farm uh in the places where
28:39
people
28:41
you know want to live and where younger
28:43
generations are
28:45
wanting to be and
28:47
so that’s an important
28:50
feature that i think
28:52
our
28:53
senior leaders were wise to anticipate
28:55
and understand make that investment in
28:56
those major locations
28:59
but we also still have you know agents
29:01
offices over 18 000 agents offices
29:04
across the united states
29:06
and
29:07
so
29:09
just another way that state farm is
29:12
accessible and available
29:13
um
29:15
so
29:15
um yeah i can’t say that we’re lacking
29:18
for
29:19
um
29:22
i guess recruit but um you know are
29:25
always interested in hearing from
29:27
um from new candidates and um
29:32
happy to to talk about the um
29:34
possibilities that exist within our
29:35
organization
29:37
yeah and if i could add richard one more
29:39
thing just to qualify what i was saying
29:41
i’m just i’m referencing that in regards
29:43
to early career talent i do think you
29:46
know when we look at experienced and
29:47
lateral hiring that’s a completely
29:49
different ballgame
29:50
and um you know the applications that
29:53
are coming in there are look very
29:54
different the volume looks very
29:56
different um than early careers and
29:59
there are more niche roles and and
30:01
different skill sets and experiences
30:03
that we’re looking for that you know can
30:06
be a little bit more challenging so
30:08
thank you thank you and that’s a good
30:10
segue to the next question so you
30:11
mentioned early career and i guess entry
30:14
level
30:14
um
30:16
how is important how important is it for
30:19
students or transition to the workplace
30:22
to find their the right place to be
30:24
right like what is that like um and then
30:27
even in addition to that what tips and
30:29
advice would you give to students during
30:31
the application
30:32
process
30:36
we can start with
30:38
i don’t know whoever wants to start
30:41
i can start i would say understand what
30:44
drives and excites you
30:46
know what feeds your soul what gives you
30:48
energy and then go after that
30:51
but
30:52
uh what i also say thinking back to what
30:55
rachel led with is have an open mind and
30:58
have a plan b
31:00
c and d
31:01
and so you want to be able to create
31:03
options for yourself
31:05
so um
31:06
that would be my advice
31:09
thank you thank you
31:11
yeah
31:12
oh sorry right
31:15
um i i think finding the right place to
31:18
work is important um
31:20
eventually um but i think you know as
31:22
you’re starting your career
31:24
um you know
31:26
it’s kind of like dating like and
31:27
finding the right partner you might have
31:28
to go through a few that aren’t really
31:30
right um and that’s kind of how it is in
31:33
the workplace too i think the the more
31:35
experience you get the further along in
31:37
your career you get i think the more you
31:38
understand what you’re looking for
31:40
and it it may not be necessarily about
31:43
the organization fully but more about
31:45
who you work with and who you’re working
31:48
for and under like who’s your leader
31:50
like when i look back on my career those
31:52
are things that i i look at i guess i
31:54
love the organization but who i’m
31:56
working for and with is is equally as
31:58
important to find
32:03
okay
32:06
so
32:07
i echo
32:09
all the sentiments
32:12
i think it’s really important to feel uh
32:15
happy as though you can excel and
32:18
achieve your goals within the platform
32:20
of the company um i think that that’s
32:23
what
32:24
it’s pretty
32:27
sort of unique
32:28
um
32:30
pretty sort of unique with us because
32:31
it’s like what are your goals okay so
32:34
how can we achieve that within this
32:36
platform um
32:38
and then and then that’s that’s really
32:40
how we build so i think
32:42
yes going through like the dating phase
32:45
of like all these
32:47
companies
32:48
um uh
32:50
i also think that maybe utilize that
32:52
dating phase during your internships um
32:55
go for as many as you absolutely can
32:58
um and ask the hard questions um if you
33:01
have the internship it’s because they
33:02
want to hire you if you have an
33:05
internship at electronic arts it’s
33:07
because we want to hire you um so you
33:09
need to ask the hard questions um and
33:12
find out if this is
33:15
um a group of people that you’re really
33:17
excited and motivated to like absolutely
33:20
do your best work every day and if so
33:22
then
33:23
come on um
33:25
and so i think that’s
33:28
really really really important
33:31
um
33:32
general tips during the application
33:34
process
33:36
i think it’s always important to tell a
33:38
story and i don’t know if that’s just
33:40
because of like the nature of where i am
33:43
um but i think it’s very important to be
33:45
able to tell a story about who you are
33:47
and have that echoed in your resume and
33:50
in your digital portfolio like
33:52
everything that you’re doing should make
33:54
sense
33:55
um
33:56
each
33:57
each skill that you’re building on
33:58
should um connect
34:00
and um deepen deepen your knowledge for
34:03
at least you know within like the
34:05
technical or the creative space
34:09
yeah thank you thank you and to that
34:11
point tell a story kind of sparks the
34:14
question
34:15
um do you think it’s important for lgbtq
34:18
people to disclose their identity in the
34:22
process
34:23
or do you think it would be more
34:24
beneficial or could be more beneficial
34:26
for a person to hold that piece of their
34:28
story or identity out
34:30
just given
34:31
the nature of discrimination that could
34:33
happen in the workplace and things like
34:35
that
34:38
yeah so
34:39
um
34:40
i think it’s important to do whatever is
34:42
necessary to make you feel comfortable
34:44
within the space that you’re occupying
34:46
um
34:48
i
34:49
know that at ea we’re super inclusive
34:52
and beyond welcoming about everything
34:56
um and
34:57
we understand um
35:02
how
35:04
new things can come with uncertainties
35:07
um so there’s like a lot of support um
35:10
there’s a lot of support
35:12
uh
35:13
within
35:15
how to speak
35:17
with
35:18
your boss about all sorts of different
35:21
topics that may come up
35:23
um and then also have a sponsor there in
35:26
the room with you for like emotional
35:29
support
35:30
or for whatever it is that’s needed and
35:32
there’s a lot of um there’s a lot of
35:35
visibility into
35:37
uh our values and how we rally
35:41
around those like
35:43
actual things that we’re doing within
35:45
the company and externally and how we
35:48
um go about during our hiring process
35:51
and how we
35:52
have all these different tools that we
35:54
have
35:56
to just really make sure that the people
36:00
that we brought on to do great things
36:01
feel comfortable and feel like they can
36:04
thrive um that’s important
36:08
thank you thank you
36:10
you can help to rachel yeah i’ll add to
36:13
that i think um
36:15
you know from pvh’s perspective we’ve
36:17
made a set of inclusion and diversity
36:19
commitments one of our commitments is um
36:22
out there to increase our diverse
36:24
candidate slates
36:25
so as we think about like disclosing in
36:27
the application process and getting
36:29
access to that data
36:30
um you know there is a trend that many
36:33
companies are are asking for that
36:34
information so
36:36
um hopefully they’re doing good with it
36:38
and they can you know have more
36:40
diversity within their application
36:42
process and ultimately in that hiring
36:44
process too so
36:46
i would just challenge individuals that
36:48
are
36:49
maybe hesitant to disclose you know
36:52
think about has the company shared why
36:54
they’re asking for this information have
36:56
they shared
36:57
what they’re going to do with it who is
36:59
going to have access to it i mean if
37:02
there’s any sort of red flags there i
37:04
think you know to marshall’s earlier
37:06
point like
37:07
you know maybe it’s not the right choice
37:10
to fill out that application like if
37:11
you’re not aligning to those values and
37:13
in the inclusivity that’s going on with
37:15
that company um or not going on for that
37:18
matter you know maybe you need to
37:19
rethink
37:20
applying if there’s some hesitation
37:22
there and then obviously doing whatever
37:24
is most comfortable for you and you at
37:26
that time
37:27
um
37:28
that’s what’s important you know
37:32
and marcus if you have anything
37:34
yeah just i can add that state farm uh
37:37
our diversity and inclusion mission is
37:39
to leverage diversity
37:41
and inclusion in all aspects of our
37:43
business to gain a competitive advantage
37:46
and um like rachel and martial rehab
37:48
said i believe you should understand
37:50
your values
37:51
you should talk about your values you
37:53
should be true to yourself
37:55
you know your research into places you
37:57
may want to work should include an
37:59
assessment of how well that
38:01
organization’s mission
38:03
and values align with your values but i
38:06
also agree that disclosure is personal
38:09
and situational
38:10
and that you know you need to understand
38:14
um you know
38:15
what makes you feel comfortable what is
38:17
safe what is appropriate and again you
38:19
know how well does it align with your
38:22
values
38:24
yes yes and many of your organizations
38:27
do great work in this space clearly as
38:30
you’re working as one of our partners at
38:31
the human rights campaign to do this
38:33
webinar
38:34
and to make students feel comfortable as
38:36
they transition into the workplace
38:38
and some of you have mentioned some but
38:41
i want to just give you an opportunity
38:42
to share even deeper if you’d like
38:44
what are some of those um or what does
38:46
those look inclusion commitments look
38:48
like um
38:50
and how do they show up in the workplace
38:51
so like what are the advancements that
38:54
real companies have um are they employee
38:56
research groups are they you know
38:59
different benefit opportunities um just
39:02
because that student has students
39:04
interested in to join these
39:05
organizations they may not know that
39:07
so i want to give you an opportunity to
39:09
share
39:09
um and whoever likes to start
39:14
i can start but just by saying you know
39:16
i think um you know as the uh a phrase
39:19
from the past goes we’ve come a long way
39:21
baby
39:22
um you know i feel more comfortable um
39:25
talking about my husband and my marriage
39:27
but it’s still personal and situational
39:30
advocacy and dialogue are still very
39:32
much needed
39:34
you know we need more visible
39:36
representation and higher levels of
39:37
leadership and that means for people of
39:40
color
39:41
that means asian pacific islander latino
39:44
hispanic and lgbtq people we must remain
39:48
vigilant as individual ambassadors
39:50
allies and advocates
39:52
something that i’ve been pleased that
39:54
has occurred at state farm is that in
39:56
2020 we formalized the chief diversity
39:59
officer role
40:01
although we had a senior executive
40:02
leading in this space for many years
40:05
elevating it to that
40:07
c-suite level gives it the visibility
40:10
and the importance and really truly
40:13
backs up the claim that this is in
40:16
intended to both improve the working
40:18
environment but also provide a
40:20
competitive advantage for state firm as
40:22
an organization
40:24
and we know that diversity of thought
40:27
and diversity of perspective
40:30
you know helps an organization
40:33
meet the diverse needs and interests of
40:35
their customers and so just that linkage
40:38
between
40:40
you know understanding how diversity is
40:43
a competitive advantage and how it can
40:45
help the business grow and thrive with
40:47
customers
40:48
also helps to create a more inclusive
40:51
environment for
40:53
you know those of us in underrepresented
40:54
communities
40:56
thank you
41:00
i think it’s
41:02
pretty
41:03
awesome um
41:05
right now
41:07
i know
41:08
that
41:09
we are
41:12
so
41:13
our our very cheesy cheesy cheesy thing
41:17
that we say is we exist to inspire the
41:19
world to play and we have so many
41:21
players that we’re aiming to reflect
41:25
um
41:26
our players within our games
41:29
um
41:30
and we have really awesome conversations
41:33
about like just the other day um you
41:35
know
41:36
through
41:37
one of our slack channels um
41:40
where like what one of the digital
41:42
artists are is working on um an
41:45
african-american woman
41:47
and they’re like
41:48
let’s let’s talk about the entire image
41:52
that’s being presented and like
41:55
the ripple effect of that um and so
41:58
i think that we do a really good job of
42:01
being um super inclusive and having
42:03
those open conversations
42:05
um
42:07
just being able to like delve into
42:13
how
42:14
how we understand
42:16
our um
42:18
our role and representation matters like
42:21
within our games and doing that on that
42:25
end and then doing the same thing like
42:27
within
42:29
um within our our employees
42:32
um so
42:34
[Music]
42:36
that’s my that’s my answer
42:39
okay thank you and that’s an interesting
42:41
concept
42:42
i like that rachel
42:44
yeah i think marcia that actually made
42:46
me think about like in the fashion space
42:48
we talk about sort of
42:50
um in front of the camera and behind the
42:52
camera and so
42:53
you know who’s walking down the runways
42:55
who’s in your marketing campaigns um you
42:58
know you could put that out and be very
42:59
diverse um inclusive but then you also
43:02
have to think about who’s behind the
43:03
camera and and what’s going on there so
43:06
you know we look at all all spectrums as
43:08
well i think and the number of things
43:10
that marcus mentioned
43:12
around a chief diversity officer role we
43:14
we also added that to our organization
43:17
i mentioned earlier a number of
43:19
diversity commitments that we made
43:22
and those span anywhere from supplier
43:24
diversity to representation commitments
43:27
to the diverse candidate slate
43:29
commitment i mentioned and and looking
43:31
at our marketing campaigns and making
43:32
sure that we are being thoughtful and
43:34
inclusive in those as well
43:36
um
43:37
and it’s so for us it is about like
43:39
putting action behind our words and so
43:41
having those them printed they’re
43:43
accessible on our website you know we’re
43:45
reporting out on them the progress
43:48
um and ultimately we want to drive
43:50
fashion forward for good and part of
43:52
that is you know thinking about the
43:54
inclusion and diversity space but also
43:56
our corporate responsibility and
43:58
sustainability and and what’s going on
44:00
in the world and environment in our
44:01
communities and and it’s all tied
44:03
together and so that’s you know that’s
44:05
really important to us as well right
44:08
right thank you thank you
44:10
and we know that um
44:12
even with organizations doing great work
44:15
in this regard
44:16
incidents still happen right so we know
44:18
that discrimination
44:20
whether it’s based of orientation gender
44:22
identity
44:23
or race or any form of discrimination
44:25
still can happen in the workplace so
44:27
what tools and resources are set in
44:30
place at your organization to support or
44:32
assist if something was to happen
44:39
i think a place to start
44:41
when i think about this is to you know
44:43
seek to understand
44:44
the law
44:47
monitor and seek to understand the
44:49
organizational policy that exists
44:51
um i know that that state farm has
44:53
worked hard to
44:55
um
44:56
evolve uh to a more open and inclusive
44:59
environment and that has been comforting
45:01
um you know um but what i would
45:04
encourage
45:06
individuals to do is to know yourself
45:07
what is important to you
45:10
but also to seek allies advocates and
45:13
resources so organizations like the
45:16
human resources campaign the naacp the
45:19
trevor project you know local
45:21
organizations
45:23
um you know avail yourself of local
45:25
state and federal government resources
45:28
but i would also encourage candidates to
45:30
vote and volunteer and read
45:33
um you know understand uh the history of
45:36
our nation you know i think of um
45:39
to understand you know the past i can
45:41
think of um authors like tony morrison
45:44
or james baldwin but also the present
45:47
and um you know authors like uh nicole
45:50
hen jones and um
45:53
charles blow so um you know i’m reading
45:56
charles’s book right now
45:58
um
45:59
uh his memoir fire deep down in my soul
46:03
um and um so i just encourage uh
46:07
candidates to
46:09
take advantage of all the resources that
46:10
are available and educate themselves
46:16
rachel
46:18
um sure i’ll add um i think from an
46:20
organization perspective if you’re at a
46:22
larger organization
46:24
there’s probably usually like an ethics
46:26
line or an anonymous way to report
46:29
an incident you know should that happen
46:31
in the workplace or or outside of the
46:33
workplace but work related you know
46:35
so utilizing that hopefully you have a
46:38
strong hr business partner
46:40
that you know can be a key partner of
46:42
yours a confidant um you know
46:45
being being an hr professional myself um
46:48
although i’m in the recruiting field um
46:50
it’s a little bit different but we’re
46:52
still all hr professionals and we you
46:54
know we think about things that can
46:56
happen and obviously want to have our
46:58
the best interest at heart for our
46:59
associates and our people as well
47:01
um
47:02
i don’t know marcia do you want to add
47:04
anything i have one more thing that i
47:06
could probably add but
47:08
you can add too
47:12
i mean
47:13
yes we have um
47:17
numerous ways that you can report um we
47:20
have
47:21
numerous ways
47:23
that um
47:25
we’re actively combating any issues of
47:28
like some unconscious bias
47:30
or
47:31
like
47:32
deliberate discrimination
47:35
um i know that you know
47:37
we have a no tolerance tolerance clause
47:39
within our offer letter there’s like a
47:41
lot of training that goes around
47:44
um what we’ve done what ea’s done um to
47:47
promote inclusivity within
47:50
our games user experience
47:52
um
47:54
and then also just like our ergs are a
47:57
great sound here to address any issues
47:59
that
48:00
you encounter or you or just small
48:03
things that you think that um probably
48:06
shouldn’t happen
48:07
um
48:09
or even just small
48:12
we’re very open to hearing what it is um
48:17
about the discrimination that could um
48:20
that could go on within
48:22
the the workplace
48:26
thank you thank you
48:28
um so i guess our last question um
48:31
what be what would be your top three
48:34
tips um for students getting ready to go
48:36
to the workplace
48:41
top three top three
48:44
i can start and um again i’ll bring the
48:46
technical side and that is to understand
48:48
and be able to talk about emerging
48:50
platforms such as the aws cloud
48:53
again microsoft
48:55
azure
48:57
but also understanding machine learning
48:59
data science
49:01
be able to talk about the competitive
49:04
advantage of having
49:06
strong cybersecurity awareness and
49:08
consistent cybersecurity hygiene to
49:10
protect the brand and reputation of the
49:12
organization
49:13
as well as being able to safeguard the
49:15
privacy
49:17
and security of customers and their
49:19
sensitive information
49:21
um i would also say uh you know
49:24
understand the government at the local
49:26
state and federal level pay attention
49:28
know the the issues and the facts and
49:31
get involved
49:32
i would also encourage candidates to
49:34
follow fact-based news sources and
49:37
increase the variety and diversity of
49:39
information
49:40
um that you uh gather and assess
49:44
i did just want to also say that
49:47
state farm
49:49
has received a perfect score in the 100
49:52
or a perfect score of 100 on the index
49:56
achieving the recognition of best places
49:57
to work for lgbtq equality
50:00
and some that’s something that i’ve been
50:02
proud of um that i didn’t get to mention
50:04
earlier but wanted to mention it um
50:07
here now but yes follow the facts um
50:10
um you know fact-based news sources and
50:13
um you know again increasing the the
50:15
variety and diversity of information
50:17
sources uh will be
50:21
elements of success for candidates
50:30
uh we can hop over to marshallery
50:33
sure i
50:34
think that
50:37
the top three work readiness tips
50:41
is
50:43
number one is to set boundaries uh it
50:46
can get really busy um there’s a lot of
50:49
moving parts um so it’s very important i
50:52
talked a little bit earlier about
50:54
setting boundaries but it’s very
50:55
important to structure out your day
50:58
um
50:59
within the workplace i know
51:01
um
51:03
that we emphasize this a lot
51:05
uh
51:07
with
51:09
like within our whole onboarding
51:11
experience and then also more
51:13
specifically like with our interns
51:16
um
51:17
i think it’s also important to
51:18
understand your the expectations on both
51:21
sides
51:23
and
51:24
uh
51:24
communicate and ask for assistance when
51:26
needed
51:29
those are good ones
51:31
plus one all of those i would say
51:34
um
51:35
so my top three would be um seek out
51:38
professional mentors and you should have
51:40
many of these people and they should
51:42
come from a diverse background
51:44
all different levels
51:46
different industries you know different
51:48
functions
51:49
because
51:50
you know obviously the more diverse
51:52
network you have the more different
51:53
perspectives you’re going to get
51:55
so don’t limit yourself there
51:58
get comfortable with going outside of
52:00
your comfort zone
52:01
something i often say is through
52:03
discomfort comes growth
52:04
and so if you are growing in your career
52:07
you’re probably also growing
52:09
professionally
52:10
so this could be things like you know
52:13
taking the lead on a project
52:15
leading a team
52:17
you know switching industries doing
52:19
something completely different that you
52:20
never thought you would do just to get
52:22
you outside of your comfort zone and
52:24
help you grow a little bit more
52:26
and then last and i think marcus you
52:28
touched on this earlier is like don’t
52:29
get stuck in a plan like don’t um you
52:32
know be open to new opportunities and
52:34
new experiences i talk to students all
52:36
the time and some some of them have like
52:38
their five ten year plan going and i’m
52:40
like wow that’s great but
52:42
what if something happens like a
52:44
pandemic um
52:45
you know what are you gonna do then um
52:48
or you know even if you get into an
52:50
internship and it’s not what you thought
52:51
it was going to be like don’t get too
52:54
discouraged um you know work through
52:56
that and pivot to something else like
52:59
now you know what you don’t want to do
53:01
obviously see that commitment through i
53:03
think that’s really important to you
53:05
know keep your word there but now you
53:07
know you don’t want to do that in the
53:08
future so
53:09
those are mine
53:10
yes thank you thank you thank you also i
53:13
want to thank rachel marshary and marcus
53:15
for joining the conversation today
53:17
sharing their wisdom and knowledge with
53:19
students across the country
53:20
i do want to give you all the
53:22
opportunity to share
53:24
either your email contact or linkedin
53:26
information where students could get in
53:28
contact with you should they have any
53:30
questions or
53:32
like to see information that you have
53:34
available in terms of open positions
53:36
um so we can start with rachel my top
53:38
left
53:40
sure so you’re welcome to connect with
53:41
me on linkedin um my linkedin is simply
53:44
my name and just make sure you spell it
53:46
right r-a-c-h-a-e-l
53:48
um and you’ll find me uh you’re welcome
53:50
to direct connect with me that way um
53:53
if you wanted to find more about
53:55
information on our careers website which
53:56
is pvh.com
53:59
and then you can go to the careers link
54:01
from that website that would be the
54:02
easiest way
54:05
thank you thank you
54:10
uh yes i’ve
54:12
actually reached out to me on linkedin
54:15
um
54:16
it’s my first and last name
54:19
um and then for
54:22
for our
54:25
opportunities they’re far and wide so i
54:27
would just start with ea.com
54:31
forward slash careers forward slash
54:33
students um if you are a student or if
54:36
you’re looking for like a full-time
54:39
opportunity then ea.com careers
54:44
thank you thank you and marcus
54:47
yes i would encourage
54:50
individuals to connect with me on
54:51
linkedin um but you can also
54:54
connect directly with me at
54:57
marcus.smith.cms3 at statefarm.com
55:01
i like the others encourage you to
55:05
seek availability of positions and
55:08
offerings for state farm at
55:10
statefarm.com
55:11
uh and careers lots of of great
55:15
information and opportunities across the
55:17
spectrum so although state farm is an
55:20
insurance and financial services
55:21
organization
55:23
we have creative people
55:25
we have people in sales we have people
55:27
in technology we have people in human
55:29
resources
55:30
and so
55:32
lots of opportunity across the spectrum
55:34
of of uh diversity
55:38
thank you thank you thank you
55:40
and again everyone my name is rashard
55:42
butz i’m the senior manager of the hbcu
55:44
program at hrc um if you want to get in
55:46
contact with us our email is a hbcu
55:50
hrc.org
55:52
or you can visit our visit find more
55:54
information on our site hsc.org forward
55:56
slash hbcu um and this event is a part
55:59
of our national hbcu truth week
56:02
which is as many of you may know is
56:04
replacing our annual student leadership
56:06
summit um given the covet pandemic so we
56:09
are having plenty um several facilitated
56:12
conversations with folks
56:15
all around the country doing great
56:16
things variety of topics and this one
56:18
was about
56:19
college students getting ready to
56:21
transition into the career and workplace
56:23
so we hope you all enjoy thank you again
56:25
to our wonderful panelists rachel
56:27
marshary and marcus thank you all thank
56:30
you all we really enjoyed you it’s a
56:32
pleasure to have you um thank you again
56:35
and
56:36
i think that’s it y’all
56:39
good to be with you
56:40
thank you enjoy the rest of your day

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

 

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

