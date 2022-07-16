Workaholism Is Destroying Your Relationships

Workaholics are people who have a compulsive need to work. Are you constantly working? Do you feel like you can’t relax unless you’re doing something productive? If this sounds like you, then you might be a workaholic.

They often neglect their health and relationships in order to devote more time to their job. If you’re worried that you might be a workaholic, read on for the signs that will confirm your suspicions!

“Workaholics are addicted to activity; super achievers are committed to results.” ~ Charles Garfield

7. Anxiety about taking time off.

If you’re a workaholic, then taking some time off is probably anxiety-inducing. After all, what will happen if you’re not there to do the work? Will everything fall apart? Workaholics often feel like they’re the only ones who can do their job properly.

This can lead to burnout and resentment from others who feel like they can’t ever take a break. If you find yourself getting anxious about taking some much-needed vacation days, it’s a sign that you might be a workaholic.

6. Guilt when you’re not working.

Do you feel guilty when you’re not working? For workaholics, taking time for themselves can feel like they’re slacking off. They might even feel like they’re letting their team down if they’re not always working.

This guilt can lead to even more work, creating a never-ending cycle of burnout and exhaustion. If you feel guilty when you take a break from work, it’s a sign that you need to cut back on your hours.

It’s important to remember that taking care of yourself is just as important as taking care of your job. Workaholics often forget this and neglect their own well-being in favor of their work.

5. Unhappiness in general.

Happiness is often considered a reward instead of a state of mind, and workaholics often forget this. They think that if they just work hard enough, they’ll eventually be rewarded with happiness.

If you feel unhappy in general, it might be a sign that you need to reassess your priorities. However, this isn’t always the case. Workaholics often end up feeling unhappy and unfulfilled, even when they’re successful.

This can make them unhappy in all areas of their life, not just at work. If you find that you’re never really happy, even when you’re doing or not what you love, it might be time to take a step back and reassess your priorities.

Work shouldn’t be considered the only thing in your life. You must also make time for your friends, family, and hobbies. Otherwise, you might end up feeling isolated and alone.

4. Lack of sleep &/or self-care.

Workaholics often neglect their own health in favor of their work. This can lead to them getting sick more often and feeling run down and exhausted all the time.

They might also forego important self-care routines, like showering, eating regular meals, and exercising. If you are skipping meals or not taking care of yourself because you’re too busy working, it’s a sign that you need to take a step back.

Your health should always be your number one priority. Otherwise, you won’t be able to work at your best, and you’ll burn out quickly.

3. Holidays don’t exist for you.

Holidays are a time for most people to relax and spend time with their loved ones. However, workaholics often see them as just another day to get work done. They might even forego holidays altogether in favor of working. If you find yourself working on holidays or skipping them altogether, it’s a sign that you need to take a break.

Holidays are important for your mental and emotional health. They’re a time to rest and recharge so you can return to work refreshed and ready to go. If you’re not taking advantage of the holidays, you’re missing out on an important opportunity to recharge your batteries.

2. Effects on the family.

Workaholics often put their work before their families. This can lead to them feeling guilty and stressed and missing out on important family events. It can also cause strain in relationships and lead to arguments and conflict.

Your family should be one of your most important priorities in life. They’re the ones who will be there for you when things get tough, so don’t forget to make time for them too. If you find yourself putting work ahead of your family, it’s a sign that you need to balance your priorities.

In addition, perhaps the effects on the family won’t be shown immediately. Sometimes it could take many years or decades for the effects of a workaholic parent to come to light.

For example, if a workaholic father never takes time off to spend with his children, they might grow up feeling neglected and unloved. This can lead to them having problems in their own relationships later on in life.

1. You’re always working.

This one might seem obvious, but it’s worth mentioning. If you find that you’re always working, even when you’re not at work, it’s a sign that you might be a workaholic.

You might take work calls after hours, check your email on weekends, or even bring work home with you. If you can’t seem to disconnect from your work, it’s a sign that you need to take a step back and reassess your priorities.

Remember, your job should never come before your health and happiness. Otherwise, you’ll end up burning out quickly and feeling resentful of your job.

The Bottom Line

The point of this article isn’t to shame workaholics. Working hard is commendable and often necessary to achieve success, and when things are tough in life, becoming a workaholic is a must to get through it.

However, if you find yourself constantly working and never taking a break, it’s important to reassess your priorities. You need to make sure that you’re taking care of yourself both physically and mentally.

Otherwise, you might end up sacrificing your health and happiness in favor of your job. If you exhibit any of the signs above, it might be time to take a step back and reassess your priorities.

Your job should never come before your health. Remember, you only have one life to live. Make sure you’re living it in a way that makes you happy & content!

“Work is a substitute religious experience for many workaholics.” ~ Mary Daly

