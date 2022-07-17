World 1st Certified Palm Oil Free Sunscreen

By The International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark (POFCAP)

The International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark (POFCAP) is excited to announce the World’s 1st Certified Palm Oil Free Sunscreen Company SunButter Skincare.

The innovators behind Australia’s 1st plastic packaging free & reef-safe sunscreen worked closely with the International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark Team (POFCAP) to remove palm oil from its supply chain, ensuring none of the ingredients used in any of its sunscreen or skincare products was derived from palm oil.

The use of palm oil is exceptionally widespread, with the majority of supermarket products containing either palm oil or one of its many derivatives. The topic evokes robust discussion around health, the environment and species extinction. With over 80% of palm oil being produced in an unsustainable way, the concerns surrounding the impact on the rainforest, wildlife and the climate crisis have seen many more people seeking products which are certified palm oil free.

“Consumers won’t see ‘palm oil’ listed as an ingredient on the back of a sunscreen bottle or any other product labels as palm oil is turned into thousands of palm oil derivatives, most which do not contain the word ‘palm’ in their ingredient name,” said Bev Luff Co-Founder of POFCAP. “This makes it very difficult for the consumer to know which product does or doesn’t contain palm.” The International Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark was developed because we feel it is important for consumers to see at a glance if a product is Certified Palm Oil Free. When seeing The Palm Oil Free Certification Trademark on a label, consumers can trust that the product has undergone a thorough assessment by an independent third party (POFCAP).

“At SunButter we’re all about protecting people and the planet, and if we’re including palm oil as an ingredient then we’re not protecting the planet. We wanted to make sure we live up to our ethos and mantra,” said SunButter Skincare Founders Sacha Guggenheimer and Tom Hiney.

POFCAP loves working with companies like SunButter to remove palm oil from their products by helping them with palm oil free ingredients and research to aid reformulation. POFCAP congratulates SunButter Skincare for wanting to remove palm oil, always being open to the research presented, trialing new ingredients and re-trialing and following through with the whole process. Sunbutter’s perseverance to achieve certification proved that their ethics walked the talk.

Photo credit: Shutterstock