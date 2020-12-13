Yaw Kyeremateng – Accent [Video]

By Button Poetry
Yaw Kyeremateng, performing at IWPS 2019 in San Diego, CA.
questions my accent has to answer in
order to survive huh what say that again
um can you say slowly and enunciate hmm
one more time I’m sorry all right
bro just spell it dude are even speaking
English so let me get this straight
my own bread homemade Ghanaian accent is
to foreign for your ethnocentric taste
you’ve been imitating Forrest Whitaker
talking about the kid will now have the
strength of the blade Penta stripped
away but all of a sudden you can
navigate a conversation with me okay I
get it
we pronounce it differently you say
vibrate I say I vibrate you say
hippopotamus I say hippopotamus I say
inevitable you say enough enough and
Annette Annette was in and in the more
fucked some things are just hard to say
and it’s not like I can’t speak English
clearly I can but every time I
articulate for white American ears and
lose a portion of my ancestral will if
we’re being real I can’t understand shit
you say but I have learned I have
learned to go choice for your
convenience this is how I survive
it is a tool meant to keep me safe in
this country you know I go back home
occasionally to stay connected to my
roots but my family does not seem to
recognize me I like to think it’s
because I’ve been gone for too long but
the truth is I have toyed with my West
African accent so much that I become
invisible to my own people and still
here in America people hide behind those
smiles huffing and puffing about the way
I sound wondering if my accent is forged
if I try about wash it to sound more
African you think this sexy saucy juice
hold tone inflection can be distorted my
asset is the realest thing about me it
has more than survived been burned alive
struggle its way through
yet still migrated limped on every
college sidewalk but still graduated
joint speech and debate traveled all
over the country slayed every single
tournament my accent fall in love and
five different languages of Papa diamond
chain injury valuable time I said tell
about you make us in madam on a move via
dummy have to tell them were my love
come sleep next to me my asset is I’m
open not full of endless possibilities
it is why when you speak I try my
hardest to listen to understand to taste
the salt in your accent so why do you
refuse to taste the sweetness in mine
[Applause]
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
