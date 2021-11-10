Yellow Flowers Signal Fall

Trees, bright spots of red, yellow, and brown reminded me of fall time. Yesterday, I learned here in the Upper Michigan region, the fields full of yellow flowers signal a freeze is on its way.

If you know the countryside where you live, you’ll know the signs of the seasons. Soon, the smell in the air will signal a rain storm, or the hint of fall as you walk through the woods.

A family we met at a gas station shared the concept about fields, which turn yellow signaling fall is swiftly approaching. As I thought about the differences in how I know the seasons are changing, I realized how powerful a little flower is in our life.

Each little flower begins the descent into the end of their season. Moving into a resting state where nothing creates trembling storms or fear of drought. The beauty of the yellow flowers, brought my two thoughts I want to share with you, dear reader.

. . .

Colorful World

First, life is full of color, even when the skies are grey and we cannot imagine life could be bright. Cues of color send out ripples of life choices. Summer pinks, reds, and dark greens soften the hot days with spots of color. Fall arrives, ready with its armor of wind, rain, and chilly evenings, encouraging a fire outside, while snuggling under a blanket. Enjoy the colors.

We can learn new things and we know, that we know things. These different experiences help us move through life without hinderance. Embrace the colors of your mind with a creative way to look at the world through your eyes. Your perception creates your world view. Linger in the moments between thoughts, and allow the fall colors, or whatever season you are in to embolden your moments.

. . .

Difficult, Different World

Secondly, winter’s grasp comes all too soon, with the onslaught of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winter also brings, hope. Amid the darkness of cold air, the joy of discovery reminds me of how often, a fresh blanket of snow feels refreshing. All around me, the brilliance of the snow and ice glisten.

Life is made new, all fresh and ready for a comfortable night of peace.

As the seasons change, you change. People may think they stay the same. However, every day is like a new adventure of you. You shift your perspective, sometimes subtly and at others time intense-filled directive changes happen.

Often those changes come from some life threatening situation or from some form of emotional connection: new relationships, old ones passing on, loss of a loved one, and the list goes on.

Be ready to let the winter season come and rest. Find the beauty amid the changes and embrace the person you were, are, and will become. You are free to grow.

. . .

As you think about the shifts of life, remember whether you stand in the midst of fall, summer, winter, or spring, you are present in the moment and life means so much when we can stop the rushing of day-to-day life and slow our pace down.

When that happens, the doors open and the ah-ha moments arrive. The simple awareness of life as it presents cannot be overstated. Breathe in the now, engage with your experience, and share your journey. I would love to hear how you connected to nature!

~Just a thought by Pamela

—

This post was previously published on Human Behavior: The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly.

***

—

Photo credit: Unsplash