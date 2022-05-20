Yes, My Ex “Messed It up for Everybody”

It happened last July. I was having a conversation outside of my building with the security guard. In this conversation, he brought up the loss of his grandmother.

I felt for him and his loss so I brought up the end of my last relationship to him and opened up about the circumstances surrounding it. When I was finished he got quiet.

It seemed like the weight of my new perspective of men was starting to register, before saying something that caught my attention, and off guard.

He said —

Damn. He messed it up for everybody.

He said it more to himself than he did to me, which was very strange. He also said it with this look of genuine annoyance, and it struck a chord in me.

It wasn’t the kind of annoyance that stems from empathy. It was the kind of annoyance I’ve only seen in abusers when they realize an ulterior motive isn’t going to work.

It felt off and suspicious. Although I’ve been told this numerous times before. From men, only. This was the first time I was finally hearing these words for what they really mean.

…

Predatory Language 101

At one point, I took this comment as genuine concern

I would have seen it as him “caring” enough about me to be mad that another man might’ve hurt me so bad. In fact, I would have translated this phrase as —

Because of what you’ve been through your ability to trust might be too damaged for you to open up and love again. Which will affect your ability to trust me.

Partially because I live in a fantasy world where people still genuinely give a damn, and partially because this was always the reason given behind the statement, anytime I heard it.

It was the one he gave me as well once I became suspicious enough to ask what he meant by it. I knew it was a lie, it felt like a lie. He was way too upset for someone who didn’t know me well enough.

I’m not saying people can’t care, I’m saying he didn’t. None of that frustration had anything to do with the impact my trauma had on me. This was about it the trauma making me too mentally mature for him to manipulate. I knew it. I could sense it.

This was the experience that taught me to hear this phrase for exactly what it is, predatory language. because I’ve heard it before (time and time again) and I’ve seen the actions that followed. So as I replayed his words I stopped paying attention to the words and started focusing on what he meant.

…

Communication Is Key

A crucial part of the hunt is communication

Conversation (specifically) is crucial in capturing your prey, by gaining their trust through communication (conversation).

It is then used to decipher how you have to hook them in and it’s where you learn what abuse tactics are needed. Usually, this is done by listening intently.

Why does this work?

Because hardly anybody listens and everybody wants to be heard. So much so, that it’s easy to miss how someone is listening when you’re talking, which means missing red flags.

Have you ever seen a narcissist talk about themselves?

Sometimes they don’t even make eye contact. They’ll look up into the sky as if they’re telling you a fairy-tale (they usually are to some extent). The point is they are so wrapped up in themselves they often miss when you’ve checked out of the conversation.

Especially the overt narcs.

You could walk out of the room and come back with popcorn ad they wouldn’t miss a beat. They’d probably follow you out and back in, still talking. However, as scared as we may be of opening up, we also want to talk.

Everybody wants to be heard

It’s this wisdom that predators prey on. Oh, they hear you, but it’s not with good intentions. They listen to learn how to use you to their advantage. It’s how they scan your identity and learn how to manipulate and mold you.

Whatever it was I said to that security guard in that conversation let him know I wasn’t going to be as easy as he silently assumed. That’s why I knew the words he spoke weren’t what he really meant.

What he really meant was —

Damn. He ruined it for other men like us because now she’s gonna be too smart to fall for most of my strategies — if any of them at all. Now I’m gonna have to try harder. Now she’s going to be too much work to play because she’s too wise to how this game goes. She knows too much, and it’s his fault. Now, she’s not going to be so easy.

I’m ad-libbing, but the gist doesn’t change. I wasn’t going to be an easy target, and I wasn’t. My experience made it harder for him to wait me out (because predators wait) and then try to take advantage of me.

Why? Because it was clear I knew much more of what to look out for and be aware of. What I went through with my ex also helped me develop a sharper predatory skill when it comes to communication as well,

Listening.

…

Listen and You’ll Learn

Abusers (especially narcissists) usually talk to their own detriment

I’ve learned when you don’t show negative emotions, or respond at all, narcs usually keep talking. Too much and to their detriment.

After he explained how he was so concerned about my ability to trust a man again he gave me all the typical conversational red flags —

I’m a good guy/I’m one of the good guys

You can trust me

I go to church

I have a daughter (implying he wouldn’t do that to someone else’s)

He then went on to prove every last one of my theories correct, but I continued to keep my cool, look unphased, and allow him to talk. This is when he felt safe enough to unmask himself.

I would then find out that not only did he have a live-in girlfriend of close to a decade (which someone would later tell me was his WIFE), with whom he shares his four-year-old daughter but she was also due to give birth to his son — the following week.

And Then The Mask Came Off

He then steered the conversation left and expressed a desire to “make love with” me. He said he suddenly had these “unexpected” and “unintentional” feelings for me and asked “politely” if I would sleep with him (he did say “please”).

When I asked him how he could say this to me, with a child due in a matter of days, his response was —

She’s just my baby’s mother.

And the ever so famous —

There’s just something about you.

Clearly, this conversation was disrespectful but I didn’t show how angry I was getting. You don’t get the information you need that way. But I’m also not a stranger to depravity.

I’ve learned to observe, analyze, and learn. I study people and learn why they do the things they do. After all, in the end, I got myself a story to write.

Ultimately, I turned him down and told him that I will, personally, choose to be the one to have respect for his relationship since he clearly does not. To which he then played dumb and asked me “how?”.

I brushed him off and told him I didn’t return any of his feelings and let him know that he was absolutely right. My ex did mess it up for everybody. Everybody with bad intentions for me, like him.

…

Take Heed

Many red flags appear in casual conversations

If a man ever tells you that your experience with an abusive partner has “messed it up for everyone” learn to hear these words as the predatory language they are. And then take it as a compliment, because it is.

It means you’re not the easy target they pegged you for. You are not going to be as easy to abuse as they thought you were. Sometimes sharing your history of abuse is the smartest thing you can do.

I say this because, in my personal experience, this is when you’ll see the moment the wheels start turning in their heads. Abusers tend to perceive any display of your openness and vulnerability as their cue to —

underestimate you

let their mask slip

Many red flags will appear in your initial conversation with a narcissist, or abuser. You’ve gotta pay attention. I’ve personally found the more open you are the more their mask slips.

Somehow they think your traumatic experience makes you stupid and clueless. Failing to realize that the more you experience the more you’re able to vet them correctly and avoid wasting your time with them.

…

This Story Has a Happy Ending

Allow me to end this article on a very positive note with an update. This sleezebag ended up losing his job at the start of this year.

It happened after he was reported for his predatory and illegal actions, which included doing drugs and getting drunk on the job. Guess somebody messed it up for him too.

(Wink.)

—

