We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Yonason Goldson: Grappling With the Gray

Yonason Goldson: Grappling With the Gray

The Championship Leadership Podcast with Nate Bailey.

by Leave a Comment

 

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Yonason Goldson talks about his book: Grappling with the Gray, empowering others to fulfill their potential, intellectual integrity and constructive disagreement, learning to talk to people you disagree with and listening to understand.

Grab a copy of Yonason’s Best Seller “Grappling With The Gray” here on Amazon.

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:22] What does championship leadership mean to Yonason?
[5:19] Who is Yonason Goldson and what brought him to where he is today?
[11:33] Leaders that have influenced him.
[23:14] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.
[28:29] Episode takeaways.

. . .

About The Guest:

Yonason Goldson, director of Ethical Imperatives, LLC, works with leaders to create a culture of ethics that builds trust, sparks initiative, and drives productivity.  He’s a keynote and TEDx speaker, trainer, coach, and community rabbi, as well as a podcast host, columnist and author, repentant hitchhiker, world traveler, and retired high school teacher in St. Louis. He’s published hundreds of articles applying ancient rabbinic wisdom to the challenges of the modern secular world, and six books, most recently “Grappling with the Gray: an ethical handbook for personal success and business prosperity.”

. . .

Resources:

yonasongoldson.com

Linkedin

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Tiktok

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

