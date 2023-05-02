Yonason Goldson: Grappling With the Gray

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Yonason Goldson talks about his book: Grappling with the Gray, empowering others to fulfill their potential, intellectual integrity and constructive disagreement, learning to talk to people you disagree with and listening to understand.

Grab a copy of Yonason’s Best Seller “Grappling With The Gray” here on Amazon.

. . .

In This Episode:

[3:22] What does championship leadership mean to Yonason?

[5:19] Who is Yonason Goldson and what brought him to where he is today?

[11:33] Leaders that have influenced him.

[23:14] His vision, future plans and impact he wants to make.

[28:29] Episode takeaways.

. . .

About The Guest:

Yonason Goldson, director of Ethical Imperatives, LLC, works with leaders to create a culture of ethics that builds trust, sparks initiative, and drives productivity. He’s a keynote and TEDx speaker, trainer, coach, and community rabbi, as well as a podcast host, columnist and author, repentant hitchhiker, world traveler, and retired high school teacher in St. Louis. He’s published hundreds of articles applying ancient rabbinic wisdom to the challenges of the modern secular world, and six books, most recently “Grappling with the Gray: an ethical handbook for personal success and business prosperity.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

. . .

Resources:

yonasongoldson.com

Linkedin

Youtube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Tiktok

—

This post was previously published on Nate Bailey’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock