Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / You Are Allowed To Fall

You Are Allowed To Fall

Just equals living the very best possible.

by Leave a Comment

 

We all fall down from time to time.

I have had some anger, frustration, and pain surface recently.

None of us are perfect.

When you reflect and realize that your behavior, actions, or decisions were imperfect…

Forgive yourself.

Move forward.

Gain awareness.

Learn.

Make adjustments and reset your vision.

You are allowed to fall.

We all do.

Folks who openly criticize others fall more than the ones they criticize.

Their judgment is never about you. It’s their diversion from their own pain.

Move forward.

There are rich people, and poor people.

There are addicts, and clean and sober people.

There are openly emotional, and visibly stable people.

There are highly educated, and lesser educated people.

There are convicts, and free people.

We are all the same.

Equal footing.

No one is good, no one is bad.

We are all equals.

We are all, every single one of us, doing the very best we can with our current level of awareness.

With what we have to work with right now.

Equals.

Some see today and the path forward clearer than others…

But we are all equals.

We all fall from time to time.

When we choose to get back up and try again…

That is success.

There is no good.

There is no bad.

Just equals living the very best possible.

Now.

From mentors and philosophy I have learned a valuable lesson which has helped me tremendously.

You can know the path forward.

You can reflect on the past with perfect clarity.

You can have the clearest goals possible.

You can be the most educated of scholars.

None of it matters…

If your very next step, your very next breath…

Does not move you forward.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

And if your next step, your next breath move you forward…

And the next…

And the next…

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You will begin to feel relief.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

You will fall.

Forgive yourself.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

You will move forward.

Reward yourself.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

Nothing else matters but now.

Create the very best now…

Become self-aware.

Mind your step, mind your breath.

Move forward with the next…

And your life will unfold miraculously.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com

 

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Jimmy Changon on Unsplash

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x