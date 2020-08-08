—

You’ve got nothing to prove to anyone – but yourself.

You have no reason to concern yourself with the judgement of anyone – but yourself.

No one gets to decide who you are, or who you will become – but yourself.

As soon as you truly fall in love with yourself enough to allow you to be you…

The world will fall in love with you as well.

The problems of this world are not beyond you, they are in inside of you.

Be you.

It’s the hardest, most courageous, and most freeing thing you can do.

You are enough. You have enough.

Be you.

