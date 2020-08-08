Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

You Are Enough

You are enough. You have enough.

by Leave a Comment


You’ve got nothing to prove to anyone – but yourself.

You have no reason to concern yourself with the judgement of anyone – but yourself.

No one gets to decide who you are, or who you will become – but yourself.

As soon as you truly fall in love with yourself enough to allow you to be you…

The world will fall in love with you as well.

The problems of this world are not beyond you, they are in inside of you.

Be you.

It’s the hardest, most courageous, and most freeing thing you can do.

Be you.

Previously published on mikekitko.com and is republished here under permission.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

In addition to private coaching, Mike leads two mastermind groups – the Elite Mastermind and the Entrepreneur Mastermind – for business owners who want to grow their businesses while helping each other achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

