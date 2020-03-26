You Have the Power to Change Your Life Around

The other day, I was sitting in the backseat of a reckless driver’s car. As I prayed for a safe journey, I had a sudden realization — why am I constantly putting my life in someone’s hands?

For example, my pay used to be dependent on how much someone wants to pay me. Whenever someone asks me how much salary am I looking for, I’ll respond by asking them for their budget.

Instead of driving them to my desired value, I let them control how much I’m worth.

Asking for a salary isn’t the only time we let others control our lives. Have you ever been told to study certain subjects? To work in a specific industry or go against what you truly wanted to do?

Think about it — there’s at least one occasion in your life where you were told how to live.

It’s time to realize you are the captain of your life.

Growing up, we needed to be told what not to do. That’s what stopped us from walking into a fire or jumping out of a moving vehicle. But now that you are able to think for yourself, it’s time to gain back the power.

You have the choice of how you want to live your life.

You don’t like how the company is run? Start your own company. That way, you are responsible for whatever happens.

You don’t like how someone drives? Drive your own car. That’s what I’m planning to do. My next goal is to finally get my driver’s license.

Want to do the work you love? Do it. Start a side hustle to feed your passion.

Do you need more money? Go out and earn more. Take up a part-time job or start an online business.

You have the power to make a change in your life. Don’t wait for an angel to come and save you. Miracles can happen but don’t wait for it. Choose to depend on your own efforts. If and when luck presents itself to you, grab it.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Today… Right now, it could be the time you really turn your life around.

So, take the wheel and drive your life to whichever direction of your choosing.

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: shutterstock.com