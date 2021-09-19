Get Daily Email
You Make My Heart Warm and Happy

And tattoos do, too!

by Leave a Comment

 

I’m not sure how Lucy Dan 蛋小姐 (she/her/她) does it, but she always seems to hit the writing prompt nail on its head! Just last week, I was chatting with my schoolmate about her vine and flower tattoo — a tat that started on her left deltoid, traveled up her neck, and stopped behind her left ear. While she was drawing my blood, she told me the story of how her tattoo came to be. Longer story short, it symbolized the bond between her and her dad. He had a similar but more rugged vine tattoo.

Sorry guys, a quick spoiler alert, I don’t have an extraordinary tattoo story to tell. Of course, I can tell you anything you’d like to know about piercings on any part of your body. But other than a few pieces of scar tissue where my holes healed, there’s no ink on my skin to rave about.

If you could get a tattoo, what would it be?

I have fantasies of busting through the tattoo shop doors, tossing a wad of cash on the counter, and asking for the biggest, brightest, most-detailed back piece of a Spanish guitar their artists can fathom. I love tattoos. The caveat to that statement is, I love tattoos on other people. I think they’re sexy. Nevertheless, if I ever were to get a tattoo of my own, it would undoubtedly be a guitar piece. But, at the end of the day, I’d rather spend that three grand on something I can play (like a new guitar) — something I can compose new music on, rather than something that can only be admired in the mirror.

. . .

Thank you, Lucy Dan, for being you and for your short-form prompt this week! ❤

Thank you, everyone, for your love and support. You Are So Loved. ❤

This post was previously published on The Brain is a Noodle.

Photo credit: Unsplash

 

About Divina Grey

Divina Grey is a ferocious woman and mother rebuilding her life one article at a time. She likes ten-mile bike rides, singing and playing her guitar, an invigorating workout, and a cup of coffee so decadent she can feel the frothiness in her bones. She has stockpiled a collection of journals in an elegant wooden chest and is oozing with gratitude for the chance to share her staggering long-time love of writing with the world.

