You Said What to Me?

Episode Info

On episode 20 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about micro-aggressions and how they impact people from all walks of life.

A few other things you’ll find in this episode:

– The challenges of dealing with a unique name (7:00)

– Racial micro-aggressions (20:00)

– Mental health micro-aggressions (29:00)

– A lesson in feminism from a kindergartner (37:00)

– The best video game of all-time (43:00)

– Should an 8-year-old have a YouTube channel? (44:00)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

—

This post was previously published on Stitcher and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock