You Said What to Me?

On episode 20 of the Just Stick To Parenting podcast, Doyin talks about micro-aggressions and how they impact people from all walks of life.
A few other things you’ll find in this episode:
– The challenges of dealing with a unique name (7:00)
– Racial micro-aggressions (20:00)
– Mental health micro-aggressions (29:00)
– A lesson in feminism from a kindergartner (37:00)
– The best video game of all-time (43:00)
– Should an 8-year-old have a YouTube channel? (44:00)
