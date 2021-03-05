Get Daily Email
Your Guide To Masks

Your Guide To Masks

When selecting a mask, there are many choices. Here are some do’s and don’ts.

CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings, at events and gatherings, and anywhere they will be around other people. Effective February 2, 2021, masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

How to Select

When selecting a mask, there are many choices. Here are some do’s and don’ts.

DO choose masks that

DO NOT choose masks that
Have two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric Are made of fabric that makes it hard to breathe, for example, vinyl
Completely cover your nose and mouth Have exhalation valves or vents which allow virus particles to escape
Fit snugly against the sides of your face and don’t have gaps Are intended for healthcare workers, including N95 respirators
Have a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out of the top of the mask

Special Considerations

Gaiters & face shields

Wear a gaiter with two layers, or fold it to make two layers Not recommended: Evaluation of face shields is ongoing, but effectiveness is unknown at this time.

Children

Find a mask that is made for children to help ensure proper fit
Check to be sure the mask fits snugly over the nose and mouth and under the chin and that there are no gaps around the sides
Do NOT put on children younger than 2 years old

Cold weather gear

Wear your scarf, ski mask or balaclava over your mask Scarves, ski masks and balaclavas are not substitutes for masks

For more information on evidence for effectiveness of masks, other types of face protection, and mask alternatives, see Considerations for Wearing Masks

How to Wear

Wear a mask correctly and consistently for the best protection.

  • Be sure to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before putting on a mask.
  • Do NOT touch the mask when wearing it. If you have to often touch/adjust your mask, it doesn’t fit you properly, and you may need to find a different mask or make adjustments.

For more information, visit our How to Wear Masks web page.

Do wear a mask that

  • Covers your nose and mouth and secure it under your chin.
  • Fits snugly against the sides of your face.

How NOT to wear a mask

Around your neck

On your forehead

Under your nose

Only on your nose

On your chin

Dangling from one ear

On your arm

How to take off a mask

1. Carefully, untie the strings behind your head or stretch the ear loops

2. Handle only by the ear loops or ties

3. Fold the outside corners together

4. Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing and wash hands immediately after removing

How to Clean

Reusable masks should be washed regularly. Always remove masks correctly and wash your hands after handling or touching a used mask.

  • Include your mask with your regular laundry
  • Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask
  • Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry

For more information, visit our How to Wash Masks web page.

This post was previously published on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Center for Disease Control

CDC is a unique agency with a unique mission: We work 24/7 to protect the safety, health, and security of America from threats here and around the world.

CDC is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health. For more than 70 years, we’ve put science into action to help children stay healthy so they can grow and learn; to help families, businesses, and communities fight disease and stay strong; and to protect the public’s health. Visit the website at https://cdc.gov/

