We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Your Identity Is Your Key To Success – Anthony Trucks

Your Identity Is Your Key To Success – Anthony Trucks

The Man Alive Podcast with Shana James

The roots of success are deeper than most people realize. If you’re attempting to be more successful by managing your actions, but you haven’t looked at who you are and why you do what you do, today’s episode with former NFL athlete Anthony Trucks is for you! He lays out the path to success so you can achieve your goals. 

The roots of success are deeper than most people realize. Too often, what’s holding people back is continuing to operate within their present identity. There’s nothing wrong with it; it just needs to step up a bit. Your identity needs to shift for you to even start out on the path to achieving your goals. If you’re attempting to be more successful by managing your actions, but haven’t looked at who you are and why you do what you do, then this episode is for you.

Today’s Man Alive podcast guest lays out a path where you can unleash your unlimited potential and carve your own way to success. Former NFL athlete Anthony Trucks, helps people Make SHIFT Happen! He sees possibilities where others see limitations. He boldly and humbly walks his talk. Anthony had an incredibly challenging childhood and has created a 7-figure business, helping people achieve their goals, while continuing to prioritize his kids and having a positive impact on the world.

In this conversation Shana James and Anthony talk about:

  • Recognizing who you actually are as the door to success, joy and fulfillment;
  • What it takes to make consistent and sustainable shifts in your life
  • How to up-level your identity, rather than settle for its limitations;
  • The uniqueness of the SHIFT method’s everyday doable actions; and
  • Anthony’s personal journey walking his talk and applying the SHIFT Method to parenting.

Anthony Trucks is a foster kid turned NFL athlete and serial entrepreneur with one serious superpower — making Shift Happen, no matter what, by accessing the power of identity.

After overcoming over 30+ traumatic life events, and navigating the identity shifts that followed, Anthony has come to be known as the leading expert in “Shifting.” Which is making a shift internally, to elevate how you operate externally, which in turn changes your life.

With his unique system called “The Shift Method”, Anthony weaves together neuroscience, psychology, technology, and hard-fought life lessons to help anyone with a desire for more in their life achieve any goal they want, or have ever wanted. He then makes it apparent that their goals were actually set far below their true potential in the first place.

Previously Published on shanajamescoaching.com

 

About Shana James

For 15 years, Shana James has coached nearly a thousand men — leaders, CEOs, authors, speakers and men with big visions. These men step into more powerful leadership, start and grow businesses, create more effective teams, increase their impact, get promoted, find love, rekindle spark, create a legacy, and become more personally inspired and fulfilled. With a Masters in psychology, DISC certification, 15 years facilitating workshops, starting multiple businesses and helping hundreds of entrepreneurs start their own, as well as mindfulness and meditation training, Shana’s range of skills supports men to thrive in all areas of their lives. Find out more at www.shanajamescoaching.com

