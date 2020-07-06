Your Uniqueness, Your Choice, and Your Impact

Humans, chimpanzees, gorillas, and koalas, all have something common. Do you know what it is?

They are the only mammals that have fingerprints. Think about that for a moment, no other animal has a fingerprint.

Each fingerprint is as unique as a water molecule or a cloud, however; one of the fascinating things about fingerprints is that they do not reveal species, gender, or color of skin.

The research shows that the human fingerprint and the fingerprint of a koala are barely distinguishable. They are so similar that some people might not even be able to tell them apart.

So even with the uniqueness of the fingerprint, there is an opportunity to find the similarities.

Zebras are known for having striped patterns covering their bodies, which are unique to each zebra. Many people associate the stripe patterns with a fingerprint, which works when you consider that no two zebras have the same stripe pattern.

Zebras are known for how they live in a community aka a dazzle, how they roam freely on the plains, and how they display individualism. There is something surreal about driving up on a dazzle of zebras on the plains, in their natural environment.

These are three characteristics of a zebra that are relevant and timely in our society today. More of us could be more like zebras and make a difference in the world around us.

Cheetahs, like zebras, have a spot pattern all over their body. Each cheetah has a unique pattern, again likened to a fingerprint.

Cheetahs are associated with running at very high speeds, having laser focus, and being flexible. Seeing cheetahs on the plains in their natural habitat is an amazing experience.

We could learn from the cheetah’s characteristics as humans and find ways to make things happen faster while remaining focused on them. And at the same time, being flexible to go with the flow when the flow interrupts a plan.

Giraffes are another animal that have a distinct pattern of spots covering their bodies that act like a fingerprint. No two giraffes have the same pattern.

Giraffes are most often associated with having grace, being gentle, and protecting others. Giraffes are a favorite of many people and are often thought of as gentle giants, earring this just on their height alone.

When we make the decision to include grace in our lives, we change things for the better. The same might be said for being gentle and protecting other people.

Fingerprints seem to have had a long history with one purpose, they play a part in law enforcement. When people are arrested, they are fingerprinted. The fingerprints may be used as evidence in the trial which could lead to a verdict.

There is more and more emphasis placed on fingerprints as it relates to technology. Fingerprints now can unlock a smartphone or give access into a restricted area.

In either case, and there may be more applications for the fingerprint, it all comes back to uniquely identifying a person.

All of the characteristics that make a person a person are not readily visible to other people, it is only through the actions and behaviors of a person can someone know who they really are in life.

My reflections over the past month, on the current situation with the protests, have led me to want to better understand how nature supports each of us.

It seems to me that the hate and ignorance that creates the divides is manufactured. It is all about the thoughts and feelings that are behind each of our fingerprints. An open mind and loving heart seem to always result in healing, coming together, and finding peace.

The most powerful message about a fingerprint, as I see it, is how it does not tell us about the species, gender, or color of skin.

Imagine a world where we recognized each other by our fingerprints and not our gender or the color of our skin. As far fetched as it might be for some, I hope that people can start to imagine what a difference eliminating our biases around these two things would make.

I invite you to get to know your fingerprint and play with it and learn from it. It is uniquely you, let’s face it we all want to be accepted, respected, and loved for who we are in life.

