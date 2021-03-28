Youth in the Arts

Youth will quit the arts for two main reasons.
- They are forced into it and have no actual interest.
- They are interested, but parents and educators demand instant perfection.
Instead of demanding perfection, we should encourage encouragement.
—
This post was previously published on Dann Alexander.
***
—
Photo credit: iStock
