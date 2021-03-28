Get Daily Email
Featured Content / Youth in the Arts

Youth in the Arts

Youth will quit the arts for two main reasons.

by

 

  1. They are forced into it and have no actual interest.
  2. They are interested, but parents and educators demand instant perfection.

Instead of demanding perfection, we should encourage encouragement.

This post was previously published on Dann Alexander.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Dann Alexander

Dann Alexander is a freelance writer based in Nova Scotia, Canada. He is the author of "Planned UnParenthood Creating a Life Without Procreating", available on Amazon worldwide. Find him on Twitter @WriterDann

