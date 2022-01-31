Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Zora Howard and Joshua Bennett – Still Life With Police Sirens [Video]

Zora Howard and Joshua Bennett – Still Life With Police Sirens [Video]

"They're looking for two suspects in a cream Nissan, a liquor store was robbed just two blocks away, and our car isn't cream not a Nissan either."

by

 

By Button Poetry

Zora Howard and Joshua Bennett, performing for the Striver’s Row.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
before
00:06
we are singing poc or prince
00:09
perhaps anything unfettered
00:12
in tacit reverence of the open road of
00:15
us
00:16
free and forever off the cuff
00:20
the inside of my daddy’s toyota corolla
00:22
becomes a mobile cipher
00:24
at 50 miles per hour there’s only the
00:28
melody of this moment and nothing beyond
00:30
the back seat
00:33
i catch an eyeful of him in the
00:34
rear-view mirror
00:36
he is seeing me and omen at the same
00:39
time
00:40
the music breaks into my mother’s breath
00:44
we are all dead still
00:47
i know the drill the formula
00:50
pulled over by flashing lights of fear
00:54
as old as fire and rope policemen
00:57
approach
00:58
unsmiling they too know the history here
01:02
the control i do not and never will have
01:04
over what happens next
01:06
get out the car place your hands behind
01:09
your back
01:10
they’re looking for two suspects in a
01:12
cream nissan
01:13
a liquor store was robbed just two
01:15
blocks away and our car
01:17
isn’t cream not a nissan either
01:21
this occurs to me only as afterthought
01:23
right now
01:24
i am focused on the policeman’s hands
01:26
his impatient
01:27
gun the infinity between being here and
01:31
not the stories i can no longer keep
01:33
track of
01:34
my father’s eyes are not his they are
01:37
two
01:37
bloodshot bullets aim straight ahead
01:40
flash
01:41
my brother in the back in his brown skin
01:43
he doesn’t look like a boy anymore but a
01:45
black man
01:46
like meat my father rebukes his
01:49
impatience with a steel jaw
01:52
never let them know what you think of
01:54
them
01:56
i am 18 years old a dead language
01:59
handcuffed to the side of the highway
02:02
you are bait i don’t speak
02:07
don’t scream don’t move
02:10
too late one shot
02:14
two shot who shot your block
02:17
three cops four cops we lock
02:21
your pots your son your mom
02:24
three moms four moms five moms
02:27
10 mil standard stay still
02:30
dead still four girls and till
02:34
oscar trayvon mcbride sean bell
02:38
unarmed still killed rich folk sleep
02:41
well
02:41
them boys in blue pull quick don’t think
02:45
my scared my strong my blank son’s gone
02:49
one youth two youth our kids uncouth
02:53
skin brown face down hands up black
02:56
brute
02:57
streets like landmines black op med mark
03:01
law stop law frisk law strike leave
03:04
scars
03:05
tell him hold him black boy doctrine
03:08
5-0 hunt us target practice
03:13
young defenseless labeled reckless
03:17
light begets us fire won’t
03:21
end us
03:34
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

