On the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Quarterback Tom Brady’s podcast Let’s Go!, 45 year old Tom spoke with 27 year old NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, Quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar’s Hero is Tom. Tom has nothing, but mad love and respect for Lamar, too.

Lamar recalled his favorite Tom Brady Moment, when Tom’s Patriots came back to beat the Atlanta Falcon in the Super Bowl. Lamar said, “When we down in game, but Tom Brady came back and won the Super Bowl… Whenever we down or something, I’ll come back and win games.”

Tom acknowledged Lamar’s transformation as the elite NFL Quarterback. He said that often players concentrate on their strengths. Like if someone is fast, they keep working on their speed. Tom told Lamar to look at “What are our weaknesses? What do we have to improve on?” Tom inspired Lamar. Lamar listened and took what he said to heart. That’s what our Heroes do for us. Our Heroes inspire.

Two of my heroes are the late Mizukami Sensei and Ishibashi Sensei, who inspire me to be the greater man, the greater human being. Mizukami Sensei was a father to me. He taught to me to be a good man: Be of service to others and make a difference. Sensei said, “Just train. It’s not like you have to get somewhere.” I put my head down. I put in the work. I invent the greater-than version of myself. Sensei created the space to just be me. I was free to succeed, fail, and expand from both. For the first time in my life, I was just free.

In Aikido, Sensei said, “Wait it out. Enter the attack. Take a glancing blow if you have to. You’re not always going to get away scot-free. It’s one time.” Whether that was the 250 pound man punching to my face or life turning upside down, I take a glancing blow for what’s meaningful to me.

Mizukami Sensei taught Ishibashi Sensei and me. Now, Ishibashi Sensei is my Sensei, my Big Brother. Sensei said, “The safest place to be is under the attack, in the danger.” In the center of the attack, I choose who I am and what I do. I invent the greater-than version of me in the moment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Sensei said, “The purpose of Aikido is to release your fear.” The attacker punches to my face. I enter the attack and die with honor. I enter the attack, enter the danger and let go my fear inside that I’m not good enough. Although my fear inside never completely disappears, every time I enter what I fear, I let go more and more of my fear inside. I free me. That is my path to end suffering.

Michael Phillips, film critic for the Chicago Tribune, is my GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) Movie Critic. My Movie Critic Hero. I write movie reviews for The Good Men Project. I do that for fun. Michael is the professional journalist and movie critic. I read his reviews. He reads mine. I also share my Good for the Soul posts with Michael.

Michael thinks that I’m a good writer. That’s meaningful coming from my Hero. Although we have known each other and become friends over the last 7 years or so, we had never met. We corresponded exclusively through email and Facebook. We shared about ourselves, our families, and our love for movies. Once Michael was kind enough to recommend movies for my Match dotcom date. It didn’t work out with that woman. However, Michael and my friendship continued and evolved.

My affinity for Michael started when he cohosted At the Movies with O. A. Scott of the New York Times. They took over for original hosts Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel. Michael and I had very similar tastes in movies.

In 2017, I read Michael’s review for Wonder Woman. I thought his review was awesome and wrote an email to him. Michael sent me his kind message back. Since, we’ve corresponded back and forth about movies and life.

I finally met Michael. He told me that he would be in Los Angeles in the beginning of the year for the Filmspotting Wrap Party. Filmspotting is a movie review podcast that he participates with.

Waiting in line to enter the movie theater for the event, I heard, “Hey Jon!” I turned around. It was Michael. We shook hands and hugged. He had to get changed to introduce the Filmspotting Hosts.

We caught up inside the theater. We talked about his review for the Holocaust movie The Zone of Interest. Michael said that reviewers have either loved or hated the movie. Nothing in between. He said, “But your reviews are not black or white…” He mentioned that my Aikido training influences my writing. In a good way, I believe. I’m also kidding.

At the end of the Wrap Party, I asked if we could get a photo together. After all, Michael is my Hero. Some fan of Michael took a photo on my iPhone. Michael said that he was leaving for Chicago the next day. Although when he’s back in Los Angeles, we should get together. That made me so happy. We were both happy that we got to meet. Before I left, we hugged. Michael smiled, “Keep writing.” I smiled too.

Our heroes matter, because they inspire us to be greater than we are. When they acknowledge that you’re doing the right things that is sublime. In a sense, you make them proud. My heroes are the late Mizukami Sensei, Ishibashi Sensei, and Michael Phillips, who inspire me to be the greatest that I can be. I’m so very grateful. Amen.

–

Photo by Gabriel Bassino on Unsplash