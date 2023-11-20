I see you out there, strangers, sisters, and brothers. We have never known each other.

I don’t know who any of you are and vice versa. It is the task of the internet to resolve that conundrum among us as we go along. We can do it, though we have gone too far

to pose like what we are

and influence others. It is miscommunication city out there these days.

Yet, we do have plans. You know we all do it. We run what is perceived well though. We use our words to shape and guide each moment as it passes. It is interesting. We can watch each other do it in our minds, and if big enough, the news media.

You know it works to various degrees for you and me. There are a lot of me’s in any given situation that have some skin in some game related to the two main folks (you and me) under discussion now. Two surrounded by loads of folks is some serious math if you work it that way

my friends. Be one of those two folks described as being in the middle. Be surrounded by folks. Speak.

Who are you right now as you collaborate with this audience and this missive, this elaborate new-fangled email and chatroom space in cyberspace owned by whom?

Cyberspace is owned by corporations big enough to play an Earth-size game.

That is a helluva large game, you have to admit.

We’ve gone too far as we pursue that game to win. We can all play. We do want to win. We all do. You know we do. We do up to our interest or ability, at any rate. We stop. We look around. We manage to go on. We do something else. We can choose to have no game; come out even, sidewise in the old game; or keep trying to win the old game. We could try to change the game.

I bet we all do some version of those four possibilities over time as we figure out who we are and how we are growing. Those are probability number outcomes we are after. What are those numbers? Can AI give us accurate numbers by group and individual?If so or not, describe the outcomes of those probabilities with a timewindow of 15,000 years from now. Let’s go too far and do these things symbolically and numerically!

