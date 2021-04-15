3 Proven Suggestions Towards a More Productive Studious Life

Thinking makes the man. But it is the quality of thoughts that determines the caliber of man that is made.

A low-quality thought produces a low-quality man, but high-quality thoughts make a high-quality man with mathematical accuracy. The law of the Universe titrates a man’s life with the quality of his mind and his thought content.

Aside from the primitive inherent reflexes, the human mind is relatively neutral at birth. But by what he takes into his mind in the course of development, his life takes form. And books are one of the richest sources of mind content.The reason why a studious life is indispensable to a health and happiness.

A man’s life will always reflect the quality of his mind.

Most People Read; Only A Few Get Result.

This is a big problem. So many people read, but only a few get results.

For the many people I have seen with this problem, a common likely causes shine through sampling what I know about their habits from personal knowledge and a few interrogations I have with them.

If you can make these changes in your life, you, too, will have more to show for the few hours you sit to read.

Reading is profitable. You just only need how to approach it better.

If you put in the work, books, as the great writer and voracious reader Patrarch once said, will pay you back:

“Books gives delight to the very narrow of ones bones. They speak to us, consult with us and join us in a long and intense intimacy.”

Here are 3 effective suggestions:

…

1. Prioritize Ventilation

The brain uses brain needs a constant supply of oxygen. As little as five minutes without oxygen can cause some brain cells to die, leading to severe brain damage.

Also, the harder you think, as occurs in trying to comprehend what you are reading, the more oxygen and fuel your brain will use from your blood – up to 50%.

Reading in a poorly ventilated room impairs your brain functions and subsequently your cognition.

What to do: Find a well-ventilated and spacious room. Preferably a library. You can also ensure cross ventilation in your room by opening your windows to allow free flow of air in and out.

Optimal ventilation before you read primes your brain for efficiency and facilitates your comprehension.

…

2. Befriend The Pomodoro Technique

Being productive in any activity involves two components: work and rest in regulated alternation. Productivity results from a fine balance between work and relaxation.

Reading is work. Your brain is processing a lot of information and working to making a comprehensive sense of it. Therefore, alternating reading with moments of rest is the way to maximizing your comprehension.

To make the most of the short breaks in between reading period, using the Feynmans Technique.

Actively try to recall what you have read before the break. Note areas that are not clear. Before you resume reading, clarify those areas. It ensures that the material sticks and drives it to your long-term memor.y.

The benefits of rest in between reading and active recall during the period of rest can never be overemphasized.

…

3. Recognize the Drawbacks Of E-Learning

The advent of the internet and the advancement of technology has benefited mankind a great deal. However, it is not without major drawbacks.

In Nigeria for instance, education system has witnessed a progressive decline in recent years. This follows the increasing use of internet-enabled phones for learning. Such that social media apps coexists with educational materials in the same device.

And because man is genetically leaned towards entertaining distractions, we spend more time on social media than we actually open educational materials to read.

This has resulted in profound use of social media with less time and attention for education.

E-learning was to make things better, but that’s only true in theory. In reality, people are functionally less predisposed to learning than ever before, and it is likely to be worse in the coming years.

What to do: Prioritize paper and pen over ebooks. You will be more attentive and less distracted.

Only settle with ebooks if you can’t afford the hardcover. And when you do, disconnect from the internet or Wi-Fi. Nothing is as much a threat to your learning as that of social media.

…

To cap it up, don’t compromise your sleep. A well-rested brain is an efficient brain. Make your brain efficient by having a minimum of 6 hours of sleep as an adult.

Cheers to a productive, studious life.

