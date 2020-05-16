What a nice park. You go ahead and play

and swing and fall and get up

and grow up

over there.

I’ll be over here. Hanging out with my phone.

Because who I am to everyone else

in the world behind this glass screen

is more important right now.

Be right there, honey.

Be right…

—

Previously published on Medium.com.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com