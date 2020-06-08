Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Advice & Confessions / Being Needless in Business

Being Needless in Business

Be needless in business? How come and why?

by Leave a Comment

By Danielle

Be needless in business? How come and why? Today’s show is all about irrationality and letting go of conventional ways of doing business. My guests are Chutisa and Steve Bowman, two amazing Access Consciousness facilitators with a baggage full of useful information and tools to share.

On today’s podcast:

  • Let go of your need
  • No projections, no conclusions, no judgments
  • Create possibilities instead of money
  • Don’t try to prove anything to anyone
  • Come out of the how and into creation
  • The how is easy. Choose.

Links:

Get the bonus: Being Needless in Business

Learn why it’s time to stop being rational, and allow yourself the beauty of being needless in business instead.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: iStock

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.