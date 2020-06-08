By Danielle

Be needless in business? How come and why? Today’s show is all about irrationality and letting go of conventional ways of doing business. My guests are Chutisa and Steve Bowman, two amazing Access Consciousness facilitators with a baggage full of useful information and tools to share.

On today’s podcast:

Let go of your need

No projections, no conclusions, no judgments

Create possibilities instead of money

Don’t try to prove anything to anyone

Come out of the how and into creation

The how is easy. Choose.

Links:

Learn why it’s time to stop being rational, and allow yourself the beauty of being needless in business instead.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas

