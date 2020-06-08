By Danielle
Be needless in business? How come and why? Today’s show is all about irrationality and letting go of conventional ways of doing business. My guests are Chutisa and Steve Bowman, two amazing Access Consciousness facilitators with a baggage full of useful information and tools to share.
On today’s podcast:
- Let go of your need
- No projections, no conclusions, no judgments
- Create possibilities instead of money
- Don’t try to prove anything to anyone
- Come out of the how and into creation
- The how is easy. Choose.
Links:
Get the bonus: Being Needless in Business
Learn why it’s time to stop being rational, and allow yourself the beauty of being needless in business instead.
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
This post was previously published on Simone Milasas
