Choice Creates Awareness With Brendon Watt [Podcast]

By Danielle

You don’t need to figure your life out. You just need to choose it.

On the 7th Annual Global Bars Day, Brendon Watt and Simone Milasas are talking about choice.

Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and start choosing based on what’s true for you to create something greater.

On today’s podcast:

What is choice?

The total power to create your life

Come out of judgement

Stop choosing less than based on somebody else

Choice creates awareness

The myth of a predictable future

Links:

Get the bonus: Choice Creates Awareness with Brendon Watt

Learn how to choose your life.

Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!

.

.

—

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

***

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay