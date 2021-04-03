Choice Creates Awareness With Brendon Watt [Podcast]

By Danielle
You don’t need to figure your life out. You just need to choose it.
On the 7th Annual Global Bars Day, Brendon Watt and Simone Milasas are talking about choice.
Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and start choosing based on what’s true for you to create something greater.
On today’s podcast:
- What is choice?
- The total power to create your life
- Come out of judgement
- Stop choosing less than based on somebody else
- Choice creates awareness
- The myth of a predictable future
Links:
Get the bonus: Choice Creates Awareness with Brendon Watt
Learn how to choose your life.
Here’s to starting the journey towards a better, more successful you!
.
.
—
This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.
Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay
.