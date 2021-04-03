Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Choice Creates Awareness With Brendon Watt [Podcast]

Choice Creates Awareness With Brendon Watt [Podcast]

Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and start choosing based on what's true for you to create something greater.

By Danielle

 

By Danielle

You don’t need to figure your life out. You just need to choose it.

On the 7th Annual Global Bars Day, Brendon Watt and Simone Milasas are talking about choice.

Listen to learn how to get out of judgment and start choosing based on what’s true for you to create something greater.

On today’s podcast:

  • What is choice?
  • The total power to create your life
  • Come out of judgement
  • Stop choosing less than based on somebody else
  • Choice creates awareness
  • The myth of a predictable future

Links:

.

.

This post was previously published on Simone Milasas.

***

Photo credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay

 

About The Art and Industry of Business and Living Podcast

Welcome to a totally different podcast – The Art & Industry of Business & Living! Where we speak to people about creating a greater future in business, money and financial choices that not only benefit people, but also the planet. Your life is your business.

