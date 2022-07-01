Complacency Is for Stupid People [Podcast]

By Danielle

When you wake up, you get to choose to be happy, or you can be angry or frustrated or sad, or whatever it is. You get to choose that, it’s your choice and none of it is wrong.

Simone is joined by Paula Peralta as they dive into how none of your choices are wrong and how to use it all to create more with the emphasis on choosing for you and what you know what is true for you.

In this podcast you get to explore:

How to not get stuck in frustration and get to gratitude.

What is communion and having more of that in your life.

Choosing what’s true for you can create a greater world!

Links mentioned in this episode:

