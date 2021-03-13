Create or Complain?

The world owes you nothing.

If you want better, create better.

Your current beliefs, emotions, thoughts, actions, and habits created your current reality.

You always receive exactly who and what you are, and you are receiving outcomes equal to that person right now.

But creating a new you, capable of creating a new reality, will create better outcomes.

If you choose to remain the same… same life… expect the same outcomes.

Why would anything change?

Stop complaining.

Complaining without changing yourself to create your desires is simply whining.

Whining will never create your desires.

Move yourself toward your desires, don’t expect your desires to move toward you.

The decision is yours alone.

You can become whoever you want, and achieve anything you want…

But you must BECOME who and what you desire.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com.

—

