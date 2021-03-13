Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Advice & Confessions / Create or Complain?

Create or Complain?

The decision is yours alone.

The world owes you nothing.

If you want better, create better.

Your current beliefs, emotions, thoughts, actions, and habits created your current reality.

You always receive exactly who and what you are, and you are receiving outcomes equal to that person right now.

But creating a new you, capable of creating a new reality, will create better outcomes.

If you choose to remain the same… same life… expect the same outcomes.

Why would anything change?

Stop complaining.

Complaining without changing yourself to create your desires is simply whining.

Whining will never create your desires.

Move yourself toward your desires, don’t expect your desires to move toward you.

The decision is yours alone.

You can become whoever you want, and achieve anything you want…

But you must BECOME who and what you desire.

The world owes you nothing.

This post was previously published on mikekitko.com.

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

 

About Mike Kitko

Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author who helps business owners increase success and happiness in their lives. A Marine with an MBA, Mike has experience in executive leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he felt like an imposter. No matter how much success he achieved, he always felt unsuccessful, unfulfilled, and unhappy.

His inability to understand his body, mind, and emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger and rage, and the abuse of everything he cared about in life.

Today, Mike has an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence and courage that matches how people perceive him externally. He has found success and happiness, and he wants to help you do the same.

