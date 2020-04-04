Decluttering Your Mind and Life

—

Spring is here. That means longer days, warmer weather, and cookouts. This is also the time when most people clean the winter clutter. We get rid of old items that are just taking up space, toss out stuff we no longer have use for, and fill garbage bags with junk we don’t even know why we bought in the first place. This is the time we clean our physical surroundings: home, office, car, garage, and man cave.

Just as we spend this time decluttering and organizing our physical environments, we would all do well to use this opportunity to clean and reorganize our mental, emotional, and spiritual space as well.

Have you allowed work or other obligations to take away from quality time with your family?

If so, then it’s time to reevaluate your schedule. Determine which activities can be restructured for efficiency or simply eliminated altogether. In the beginning, it might help to officially schedule time in your calendar to spend time with loved ones. Writing things down helps make them feel real and definite, plus it has the added benefit of showing your family that they are a priority to you. At the time of this writing, humans around the globe have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19. Many government officials (national and local) have ordered entire shutdowns and directed citizens to self-isolate and remain at home so that the medical community can get a better handle on this situation. While these dire circumstances aren’t ideal for any of us, we can choose to adopt a more healthful and serving perspective to make it through. That being said, use this time to reconnect with family and loved ones. Spend quality time together. Have a family game night. Get some fresh air together and go for a walk. Be supportive during this time and work together to ensure that you all come out of this situation better and stronger.

Have you noticed your clothes are feeling a little tighter these days?

If you’ve been noticing that your springtime clothes no longer fit quite right then maybe it’s time to eliminate those poor eating habits and stop spending as much time in front of the TV. It’s easy to become lax in our eating habits during the holidays and spend more time lazily around the house on those cold winter days. Chances are you’re not the only one. Call a close friend and see if he’ll be your accountability partner. Select better food choices, hit the gym together, and hold each other accountable for creating a healthier lifestyle. Do you like sitting around with the guys watching sports? If so, then round up some friends for a pick-up game at the park. Are you an outdoorsman? Get your exercise by walking through the woods, hiking, or choose a more adventurous activity to stay active.

Do you feel like you’re just going through the motions of life and every day is the same?

If so, then set aside time for yourself and do activities that bring you joy. No matter how busy you are, we can all find a few minutes each day for personal fun and enjoyment. Even right now as many state and local governments have begun to place limitations on social activity and have recommended citizens to self-isolate to slow the spread of COVID-19, there are still opportunities to create an enjoyable day. Use this time for self-reflection and journey inward to reconnect with your core self. Think about the things that once brought you joy and revisit those activities. Perhaps it’s a hobby or pastime that was put aside due to a hectic schedule. Bring that activity back into your life for pleasure and fulfillment. Don’t have a hobby? This is a great time to try something new! Start planning daily activities that will bring a smile to your face.

Not happy with your current place in life, whether professionally or as a person, and you feel like you’re destined for more?

If that stung a bit, then here is your chance to advance to a higher level by educating yourself. The possibilities for self-education are endless. Grab a personal development book (audio counts!), listen to a podcast, attend a leadership seminar, buy a home study course, or find a coach or mentor to guide you in the right direction. While we may not be in the position to change our current situation amid this global crisis, we can surely do everything within our power to emerge better and stronger than ever before. Use this time wisely to sharpen your skills. Increase your worth by educating yourself. Develop new talents and strengthen your abilities. This is an ideal time to focus on improving yourself in all areas of life.

Just as we get rid of physical junk that we no longer have use for, now is the time to eliminate sloppy behaviors, poor habits, destructive thoughts, and negative belief systems that no longer serve us. You’ve got this. I believe in you.

Thanks and Be Excellent!

Rich

—

