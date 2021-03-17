How to Tell if Someone Is Controlling You to Their Advantage

Relationships these days are fragile, and not every tale has a happy ending. I am telling this out of the experience I had in the past with friends and past relations. I have identified people’s toxic habits, and I will list out a few in my experience so that you can pull yourself back and not sink deep.

I will be careful not to share details of my life. Why? In my experience, one can be mindful when sharing things from the past and not hurt the present. I am at a better place spiritually now, and I like it here.

Here are few habits I have identified in toxic people:

1. Manipulation

When you hear this phrase, the first notion your hit with is negativity. Yes, you need to look for this quality in your friends or your current partner. Suppose you find them regularly manipulating you to their benefits. That’s your hint to pack your bags and run far.

Gather yourself before it’s too late. Otherwise, you will be used and left in a place where there is no coming back.

How can you identify if they are manipulating you?

Do your background check on anything they tell you and speak to other people and try to get to the reality. If you find your friend or partner is often lying, try to understand their aim behind it.

Every circumstance is different and boils down to one question, what’s the intention behind this behavior?

In my experience, weak people emotionally are prone to get manipulated often in any relationship. They are unaware of their strong and weak side and thus vulnerable and beaten down in life.

Manipulation is a great skill to own when used in professional life and can reap benefits. I will discuss the gains in another story. I don’t want to divert from the topic.

2. Brainwash Your Purpose and Feed You With a Belief Method That Works in Their Favor

As per the leading Healthline article, they have listed down all the emotional manipulation signs.

In my experience, people who want to have the upper hand or last say in an argument will go to any extent to prove they’re right and you’re wrong.

They will quarrel with you and turn the facts to their advantage. Be careful of individuals who have these traits. In my opinion, they’re dangerous and too risky for you to allow them in your life.

3. Question Your Decision-Making Ability

They will question your existence and start to interfere in every decision you take. Toxic people like this are demanding, you will get exhausted by justifying, but they won’t get tired. Let them loose.

Cut every tie possible with these people as they judge you give you dreamy theory about yourself, whereas, in reality, it’s the opposite.

They will make you feel mediocre and worthless.

4. They Will Act Selfishly; They Will Not Hang Out With You and Only Talk to You When They Like

You’re more like a toy to them, and they will use you when they feel alone or bored. These sort of people have you at the bottom of their priority people list.

Why it’s not helpful to continue in this sort of relation? You will feel empty and broken in the end. They won’t be available to help when you hit rock bottom and need support.

Relationship, as you know, is giving and receiving. If you don’t put in the effort to nurture the link, it will not grow.

Consider these views as life lessons you can learn from and grow to be more matured and filled with meaningful values.

If people don’t love and respect each other and aren’t happy, what’s the point of staying together?

Takeaway

We have the power to choose who stays in our lives and who doesn’t. Identify losers who sulk in life and cut them loose. In my opinion, a relationship grows when there is clarity among partners.

When people try to lie, scam or manipulate, the relationship ends badly.

People who are self-aware of their strengths and weaknesses gain success and are the ones who can heal others.

I hope these details help you identify your loose ends and make your relationships stronger and understand life’s values.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

