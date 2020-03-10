Get Daily Email
Integrity Bank 23: Have Nothing About It

Integrity Bank 23: Have Nothing About It

Don’t let a mistake set you back and throw you off.

by

Have nothing about it.

There are things that happen to everyone that do not go according to plan.

There is only what you do and how you react going forward that matters.

Once it’s done, it’s done.

How are you going to move forward?

You are in control of your own life.

Keep pushing and moving forward.

Don’t dwell in things that have happened.

Continue to move forward, and continue to crush it.

Do not let something out of your control determine your destiny.

Where in your life are you having something about it?

Set a new course to get what it is that you really and truly want.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about what you do when something unexpected and negative happens in your life. Do you have something about it?

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

