Integrity Bank 23: Have Nothing About It

Have nothing about it.

There are things that happen to everyone that do not go according to plan.

There is only what you do and how you react going forward that matters.

Once it’s done, it’s done.

How are you going to move forward?

You are in control of your own life.

Keep pushing and moving forward.

Don’t let a mistake set you back and throw you off.

Don’t dwell in things that have happened.

Continue to move forward, and continue to crush it.

Do not let something out of your control determine your destiny.

Where in your life are you having something about it?

Set a new course to get what it is that you really and truly want.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate talks about what you do when something unexpected and negative happens in your life. Do you have something about it?

Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

