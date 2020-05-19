Integrity Bank 33: Progress Versus Projects.

—

Progress versus projects.

There is a very clear distinction between progress and projects.

Often we have many projects going on and it doesn’t feel like we get any of them done.

Focus on getting better every single day and moving forward. That is what progress means: move forward?

How do you move forward? Make those deposits every single day.

It’s all about progress. Not projects.

What are the projects that you need to cut to make progress?

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the difference between projects and progress, and which one you need to be focused on.

