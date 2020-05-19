Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Integrity Bank 33: Progress Versus Projects.

Integrity Bank 33: Progress Versus Projects.

In this episode of the Integrity Bank podcast, Nate shares the difference between projects and progress, and which one you need to be focused on.

by

Progress versus projects.

There is a very clear distinction between progress and projects.

Often we have many projects going on and it doesn’t feel like we get any of them done.

Focus on getting better every single day and moving forward. That is what progress means: move forward?

How do you move forward? Make those deposits every single day.

It’s all about progress. Not projects.

What are the projects that you need to cut to make progress?

LISTEN HERE:


Previously recorded by Evan Johnson and published on natebaileyspeaks.com.

◊♦◊

Photo: Shutterstock

About Nate Bailey

Nate is the Lead Trainer and Lead Coach inside of the Prosperity Revolution.

He is the author of two best-selling books as well as an entrepreneur.

Nate was a Lieutenant, serving our country in the United States Army as a Platoon Leader during the Operation Iraqi Freedom.

NateBaileySpeaks.com

