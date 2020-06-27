Get Daily Email
Home / Advice & Confessions / Relationship Alive! Facing Overwhelm – Session With David Burns and Neil Sattin

Relationship Alive! Facing Overwhelm – Session With David Burns and Neil Sattin

In today’s episode, you’ll get to listen in as David Burns helps me bust through feelings of overwhelm – teaching me powerful techniques to dissolve negative thoughts.

If you’ve got big feelings going on – overwhelm, anxiety, depression, sadness, anger – how can you discover the valuable messages they contain, and then transform them rapidly into feeling good – or even great? In today’s episode, you’ll get to listen in as David Burns helps me bust through feelings of overwhelm – teaching me powerful techniques to dissolve negative thoughts. Along with getting an up-close and personal look at my inner world, you’ll also get to hear a master guide me through the process of silencing the inner chatter that gets in my way. David Burns is the author of the classic bestseller Feeling Good, and the soon-to-be-released, Feeling Great. His TEAM-CBT approach to therapy is a powerful way to stay centered and positive, no matter what’s going on in your world.

LISTEN HERE:


A version of this post was originally posted on NeilSattin.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

 

Photo: Screenshot

About Neil Sattin

Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast "Relationship Alive!" where he brings together many of the world's top minds to synthesize the best of what we know about how to sustain dynamic, thriving long-term relationships. As a relationship and couples coach, his approach integrates mind, body, heart, and spirit. Check out Relationship Alive, https://www.neilsattin.com, or find him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

