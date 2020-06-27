Relationship Alive! Facing Overwhelm – Session With David Burns and Neil Sattin

—

If you’ve got big feelings going on – overwhelm, anxiety, depression, sadness, anger – how can you discover the valuable messages they contain, and then transform them rapidly into feeling good – or even great? In today’s episode, you’ll get to listen in as David Burns helps me bust through feelings of overwhelm – teaching me powerful techniques to dissolve negative thoughts. Along with getting an up-close and personal look at my inner world, you’ll also get to hear a master guide me through the process of silencing the inner chatter that gets in my way. David Burns is the author of the classic bestseller Feeling Good, and the soon-to-be-released, Feeling Great. His TEAM-CBT approach to therapy is a powerful way to stay centered and positive, no matter what’s going on in your world.

