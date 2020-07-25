Relationship Alive! How to Win Any Argument

—

In today’s world, it’s challenging to avoid conflicts – whether with our intimate partners, or simply with people at the grocery store or on social media. How do you take control of any fight so that you can create the best outcome? How do you resolve conflicts in a way that helps bring you closer to others, instead of widening the divide between you? In this week’s episode, we’ll cover some important ways for you to steer arguments towards a place where you can “win” without suffering the costs of victory. Wondering what I mean? Come aboard with me in this week’s episode.

