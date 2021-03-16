The New Society

Let’s roll the time back to our grandparents, shall we?

They had to fight and work hard, go through war, be away from the family and maintain sanity.

Next came our parents, they had more liberty and more opportunities but still, they had to go through an economic burst and most of them Might still be working like hell to get us a brighter future.

Then my generation — Millennials. If I wanted to listen to music I had to carry a Discman, my first console was a Sega Saturn and as a teen, I barely was at home. All I wanted was to go out and get caught in adventures or just simply play football. If I wanted to cheat in a test I had to write the answers on tiny papers and hide them then practically be an actor to be able to use them. Nowadays what I see is kids simply using an apple watch and cheating. Kids just want to stay at home on their computers. When they are outside they are always on the phone.

That is scary because they have their own education.

You can be a parent and teach good values and knowledge to your kids but they will learn and see so many things on the internet they will get self-educated by those things. The problem is they are getting educated by Instagram and Facebook. They see those famous people riding a lambo and think they can just lie down and the lambo will show up. They see those Forex Gurus and think they can just “invest” money on bitcoin and they will get rich in one day. There is no real knowledge there.

Don’t get me wrong… the Internet is amazing. One of the best inventions but…There is so much to it and everyone can just say what they want on it and be fine with that. In which direction are we going then? People with no respect whatsoever for others?

“I DO BECAUSE I CAN AND I WANT AND I DON’T GIVE A F*** IF YOU LIKE OR WHAT YOU THINK” — Most common phrase these days.

Sure but then at least don’t get offended when someone criticizes you because they can say what they want as well.

We live in a world where everyone defends that you can do what you want and say what you want but at the same time everyone gets offended by everything.

Let’s talk about love for example. Where is it today?

If everyone can say and do whatever he/she wants what do we think is going to happen in a relationship? It doesn’t matter what my partner thinks or wants? I don’t think that is going to work out and I know for a fact it doesn’t because I dated a younger girl and that happened. She thought she could do whatever she wanted and that I couldn’t say sh*t. So I was just supposed to be the puppy waiting quietly at home. I don’t need to say that didn’t last and didn’t finish good as well.

High ground morals are being forgotten and that’s f***ing scary.

Yes, self-love is so important but how about loving and respecting others?

Ok, you can say that I’m generalizing but you get the point.

Trusting is becoming more and more complicated because no one has real respect and honor. Things that the last generations had and tried to teach us.

