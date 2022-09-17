The Principles for Living Soul Out

My zone of genius is organizing loose concepts into an organized structure so that you have an easy path to follow to create results. What’s your zone of genius? In this video I share my seven Prosperity Principles which will unlock new levels of wealth, success, happiness, and freedom in your life and business.

7 Keys to Unlock Wealth, Success & Happiness

You’ll hear me say these words over and over again in just about every message that I share – wealth, success, happiness and freedom. I use some combination of those words because they’re all very important to me. They are my passion; they are my purpose and they are why I wake up every single day.

It’s not just to create those in my life, but to help other people create those circumstances in their lives and in their businesses. In order to fully step into alignment with wealth, success, happiness, and freedom, you need to know yourself at a very deep level. You need to know YOU better than anybody else knows you, and you need to accept yourself. You need to accept what you’re great at and you need to accept what you’re not great at. You need to do more of those things that you’re great at, and you need to do less of those things that you’re not great at. That’s where you’re going to find your true inspiration – your true joy – in those things that are your purpose, your passion, your innate talents and blessings that you bestow on yourself and others.

My genius is I have a gift of organization. I can take a bunch of random concepts, throw them together in a structure and a framework and then help provide value in other people’s lives.

Most recently, the concept that I organized was the “Prosperity Principles” and it happens to be my new book. The Prosperity Principles are a collection of concepts that help you understand what’s really required to create wealth, success, happiness, and freedom in your life and business.

When you embark on each of the seven Prosperity Principles separately but equally and you continue to dive in as you grow in these concepts, then your life and circumstances will grow around you and enable you to fully live soul out and fully experience everything you want to experience.

The more I live in that structure, the more I allow myself to be me, the more joy I feel.

I want to share with you the Prosperity Principles:

Know yourself: Fully accept and embrace who you are and your uniqueness. Dream: Develop the capability to envision what it is you want your life to look like – the life of your dreams. Physical health: You’re only going to ever be as powerful as your physical health. As your energy increases as you become more physically vital and alive, then the more your life will contain joy and happiness and wealth. Mental clarity: Harnessing the true capability of this mental powerhouse that you have that could either be your greatest gift or your worst enemy and developing the ability to focus. Emotional courage: The willingness and ability to feel any emotion and still move forward. Social connection: There are three levels: level one is very physical (superficial), level two is mental (processes and structure), level three is about relationships (emotion and sharing your traumas and your pain). Competence: Developing your uniqueness into your superpower and attaining a level of mastery.

Over the next seven weeks, I’m going to go into each of the Prosperity Principles and tell you why each one is important. I will share with you how each one has enriched and enlivened my life, my business, my wealth, my success, my happiness, and my freedom.

Today kicks off an eight-week journey where we step through a structure that has proven to generate results. Today we’re getting started. Join me over the next seven weeks and let’s have some fun.

The Principles for Living Soul Out

—

This post was previously published on Livesoulout.com.

***

—

